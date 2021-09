Indonesia has rallied behind a list of countries in expressing worry about an arms race in the Indo-Pacific region following Australia's announcement to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of the new trilateral security alliance with the United States and Britain. The Indonesian foreign ministry on Friday said it was "deeply concerned over the continuing arms race and power projection in the region".The foreign ministry called on Canberra to maintain its commitment to regional peace and stability. Australian prime minister Scott Morrison told ABC radio on Friday that Indonesia's government had been informed about the plans and he intended to...

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO