Tyrod Taylor leads seven-ex Browns players back to Cleveland with the Texans. Tyrod Taylor was the first real veteran quarterback that Hue Jackson had during his tenure in Cleveland. It was too bad that the Browns had also just drafted Baker Mayfield first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Now Taylor and six other former Browns are returning to Cleveland, this time as members of the Texans.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO