Hollywood & World Leaders Remember 9/11 20 Years Later: Viola Davis, Bob Iger, Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Questlove & More Commemorate That Horrible Day – Update

Refresh for updates: Twenty years after the horrific attacks of 9/11 , America remembered the terror of planes turned into missiles, the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the courage displayed in response. From the memorial sites in New York, Shanksville, PA, at the Pentagon itself and across the land and the world, voices of commemoration rose up — and Hollywood was no exception.

In so many ways, #neverforget was the deep sentiment as well as the hashtag of the day

As thousands of Americans, plus Presidents current and past (but no Donald Trump), and Vice Presidents past and present offered their salutes and respect to the fallen, cable news and broadcast networks offered wall to wall coverage of today’s events. Many of who spoke today, such as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and former POTUS George W. Bush, noted the unity that emerged out of the attacks and the current politics of 2021.

Suited and booted, the Boss himself showed up unexpectedly in NYC this morning to poignantly perform “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch that performance below and read other reactions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bao Nguyen (@baomnguyen)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Slash (@slash)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by U2 (@u2)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boris Johnson (@borisjohnsonuk)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mike Jackson (@mike___jackson)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith)