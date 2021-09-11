CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood & World Leaders Remember 9/11 20 Years Later: Viola Davis, Bob Iger, Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Questlove & More Commemorate That Horrible Day – Update

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

Refresh for updates: Twenty years after the horrific attacks of 9/11 , America remembered the terror of planes turned into missiles, the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the courage displayed in response. From the memorial sites in New York, Shanksville, PA, at the Pentagon itself and across the land and the world, voices of commemoration rose up — and Hollywood was no exception.

In so many ways, #neverforget was the deep sentiment as well as the hashtag of the day

As thousands of Americans, plus Presidents current and past (but no Donald Trump), and Vice Presidents past and present offered their salutes and respect to the fallen, cable news and broadcast networks offered wall to wall coverage of today’s events. Many of who spoke today, such as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and former POTUS George W. Bush, noted the unity that emerged out of the attacks and the current politics of 2021.

Suited and booted, the Boss himself showed up unexpectedly in NYC this morning to poignantly perform “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch that performance below and read other reactions.

