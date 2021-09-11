Best College GameDay signs from Ames for Iowa vs. Iowa State in Week 2

Running down the best College GameDay signs from Ames before rivals Iowa and Iowa State do battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy once again. Few rivalries are as truly unique as Iowa and Iowa State as they annually battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Not only are we talking about two college football programs with genuine disdain for one another but also a singular environment. So with both teams ranked in the top 10 entering Week 2 (the first time that’s happened when these rivals have met), College GameDay had an easy choice for where to take the show on Saturday morning.