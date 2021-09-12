CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Remembering 9/11: Annual Reflections Ceremony Held At Jersey City Waterfront, Site Of Triage Center Where Thousands Went For Help

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gc0LO_0bt8gOIS00

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In Jersey City , friends and family of 9/11 victims gathered Saturday to honor their memories in a solemn tribute.

Bagpipes opened the reflection ceremony on Grand Street as people gathered to remember friends, family, neighbors and first responders lost 20 years ago. A bell rang for every name.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the area on the waterfront served as a triage center for thousands who came from across the Hudson River searching for help.

“The Jersey City Fire Department, the Jersey City Police Department, Jersey City EMS, countless civilians, they comforted thousands of people that came from the water taxis, contaminated with dust and injured, and just, I’m sure they didn’t know what to do with them, but they were human that day, and they just helped another human,” said Jersey City Fire Battalion Chief Richard Gorman.

Complete Coverage : 9/11 Twenty Years Later

Gorman was with the state police and Task Force 1 in 2001.

“September 11th, we were on the ground at Ground Zero, and we were there for quite some time doing 24 hour operations, searching for life that wasn’t to be found,” he said.

Barbara Smith, a speaker at the reflection ceremony, told Baker about her friend, Barbara Etzold, who she commuted to work with. Etzold never made it home that day.

“I can only hope that she didn’t feel any pain or know what was happening. It’s just so hard to believe that it’s 20 years,” Smith said. “I’ve been coming here, to the Jersey City memorial, every year and this is the first time the families and friends have been allowed to participate.”

“Why is it so important for you to come here every year and take the time?” Baker asked.

“That’s how we keep people alive. We talk about them, we remember them. The sadness never goes away, but you have to be able to keep them alive in your memory,” said Smith. “That’s the only hope we have.”

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Liberty State Park for the 9/11 Memorial Foundation’s Empty Sky Remembrance ceremony.

Most who lost someone that awful day say they cannot believe it’s been 20 years without their loved ones, saying they will never be forgotten and will always be in their hearts.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Hispanic Heritage Month: Port Chester Is Westchester County’s First Majority-Hispanic Municipality

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 is marking Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15 and there is much to celebrate in Port Chester, the first majority-Hispanic municipality in Westchester County. It’s home to a thriving business district that spans many Hispanic cultures, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday. Immigrants from across Central and South American have found a home in Port Chester, New York. The owner of Four Guys Buffet has learned to cater to them all. “Those are pupusa from El Salvador… That’s Mexico-style chicken… Papas rellenas from Pero,” Fernando Vallejoa said. “We enjoy each other. Learn each other’s food, music, dance. Everything.” Port Chester...
PORT CHESTER, NY
CBS New York

SEE IT: Clever Pup Facilitates Great Escape From New Jersey Doggy Day Care

DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A great escape from a doggy day care facility was caught on camera Wednesday in Dover. The dogs were in a waiting area when one jumped up on the half door. The door swung open, and the canines made their move. Don’t worry — they didn’t get far. They just ended up in the yard for a little outdoor playtime. All the dogs were accounted for and fine.
DOVER, NJ
CBS New York

COVID Impact: Some Parents In Jersey City Keep Children Home From School After District Reports Positive Cases

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey health commissioner said Wednesday there have been six COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the state. Now, there is an effort underway to get more children vaccinated. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to concerned parents in Jersey City. “I didn’t send them to school today,” Neyda Martinez said. Martinez said she kept her kids home Wednesday out of anxiety about a COVID case at their school. With a district of 27,000 students, Jersey City currently has five different cases in five different schools — one staff member and four students — so it is not considered an...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Feast Of San Gennaro Returns In Little Italy As Vendors Take COVID Precautions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 95th annual Feast of San Gennaro kicked off Thursday in Little Italy after COVID-19 canceled the event last year. The beloved tradition brings thousands of people to the narrow streets of Little Italy, but the 11-day party starts as city health officials investigate if another outdoor festival caused a COVID cluster. “Sausage and peppers, the cannolis. I love it here,” Marine Park resident Judy Gerona said. “We missed it [last year]. but this year, we had a great time, came a little bit early, enjoyed the opening and going home with Ferrara’s,” Long Island resident Ralph Serignese told CBS2’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
CBS New York

Only On CBS2: Long Island Family Upset New York State Is Trying To Remove Son With Autism From Massachusetts Facility

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island couple is fighting for their adult son with special needs. They say New York state is trying to remove him from the only group home that’s ever helped him, putting his safety at risk and his progress in jeopardy, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Monday. “Not only did he graduate and we had a party for him, but he went to the prom,” mother Michele Atkinson said. Graduation day for Joseph Atkinson III from his special needs school was one of the best day of his parents’ lives. It was the first time they saw him truly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey Senator Says COVID Survivors Should Enjoy Same Benefits As Fully Vaccinated People

MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new effort to offer a legal pathway towards refusing the COVID vaccine while enjoying the benefits of getting the shot. It’s become increasingly harder to go to entertainment venues, bars, restaurants, even work, without the COVID vaccine. With that in mind, New Jersey State Sen. Joe Pennacchio says he’s working on legislation to provide another option. “We want to make sure that there are legal grounds for people to refuse the vaccine if they’ve already been infected and have symptoms with COVID,” he told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon. He says people who have recovered should be treated the same...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dirt Bikes Crushed On Staten Island As City Continues Crackdown On Illegal Rides

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dirt bikes were demolished Thursday on Staten Island in an exhibition meant to rid the streets of reckless riding. Mayor Bill de Blasio and leaders from the NYPD and Department of Sanitation were there to watch, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. “Let’s crush these things now,” de Blasio said. What were shining dirt bikes and ATVs are now a mess of metal. “These dirt bikes do not belong in New York City. It’s against the law. Period,” said de Blasio. Before the year is over, the city expects to confiscate and crunch as many as 3,000 of them. “We’re doing the most aggressive...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Offering $200 Prepaid Cards, iPads At Gun Exchange On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence continues in New York City, and the NYPD is doing all it can to stop it. Thursday, police tweeted they’ll pay cash for weapons, no questions asked, at a gun exchange on Staten Island this weekend. The department will give out $200 in prepaid cards and iPads for handguns and assault rifles. Cash for Guns with @StatenIslandDA NO QUESTIONS ASKED. September 18, 2021Mt. Sinai United Christian Church15 Pike StreetStaten Island, NY 1030110:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. $200 Pre-paid cards & iPads for Handguns & Assault Rifles$25 for Rifles, Shotguns, and Airguns pic.twitter.com/SzcLmAUeXL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 16, 2021 Rifle, shotgun and airgun owners can get $25 for each item turned in. The gun exchange will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday at Mount Sinai United Christian Church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Richard Gorman
CBS New York

Hundreds Of Evacuees From Afghanistan Headed To New York, Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan are headed to New York and Connecticut. More than 1,100 Afghans could resettle in New York City and across the state over the next six months. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged assistance to help them rebuild their lives. Another 310 Afghans are expected to arrive in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut’s Department of Social Services will work with federal, state and local agencies to ensure food, housing, education and other resources are available.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Wounded By Storm, Somerset County Food Pantry Needs Help To Keep Helping Others

SOMERSET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A food pantry in Somerset County wiped out by flooding is in desperate need of help to serve its people. Feeding Hands food distribution normally features more than 60 volunteers loading necessities into cars and carts for those in need. “Last year, we served between 400 and 650 families a month on Tuesdays in three and a half hours,” director Lois Bennett said. “It’s heartbreaking just to see what their struggles are right now,” volunteer Rich Hayes said. IDA RESOURCES: How To Report Damage, Find Shelter, Food, Mental Health Support & More Now, there has been a major setback. The new warehouse-type...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Business Owners In Hard-Hit Mamaroneck Keeping Their Spirits Up As Recovery Continues

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two weeks ago Wednesday the rain fell, the water rose, and downtown Mamaroneck was flooded. Businesses in the Westchester County village are working to recover, but the process requires patience, hard work, and a good measure of optimism, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. At School of Rock, the screaming guitars have been replaced by a different soundtrack, as workers remove drywall and clean up the mess the remnants of Hurricane Ida left behind. “We lost all of our equipment, amps, speakers, guitars. It’s a lot of money,” School Of Rock’s Vanessa Ridder said of her business’ six-figure loss. READ MORE: Ida Impact:...
MAMARONECK, NY
CBS New York

Man Accused Of Throwing Fraudulent Brooklyn Pizza Festival Banned From Producing Events In N.Y.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of scamming thousands of New Yorkers by creating fraudulent events has learned his punishment. Attorney General Letitia James announced she has permanently banned Ishmael Osekre from producing events and festivals in New York. She said the event producer deceived customers into paying for food and entertainment that were never provided, including a 2017 pizza festival in Brooklyn. Osekre must pay more than $310,000 in restitution and penalties. More than $100,000 will go to victims.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Reflections#Liberty State Park
CBS New York

Advocates Call On New York City To Remove People From Rikers Island As City Council Convenes On Crisis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For hours Wednesday, the crisis on Rikers Island took center stage, as City Council members heard testimony and questioned stakeholders. This after Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Correction outlined plans to address deplorable conditions, violence, and staff shortages, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Announces Emergency Plan For Rikers Island After Wave Of Violence Eleven people have died in custody on Rikers Island in the last year alone. Melania Brown is the sister of Layleen Polanco, who died in solitary confinement in 2019. Brown knows the heartache all too well. “My brain won’t register it. These...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Says NYPD Is Working To Assist Rikers Island Amid Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea is speaking out about the crises at Rikers Island, which includes staffing shortages. He says the department is working to assist with resources there. “We got a request to alleviate some of the pressure, if you will, on the Rikers staffing … We have a discussion going on right now how to free up resources. As you can imagine, it’s a challenging time right now. We’re already down thousands of officers from our peak, but we will answer the call, as we always do,” Shea said. Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled reforms at Rikers, which include reopening once-shuttered areas to ease overcrowding and fixing infrastructure problems like broken cell doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

De Blasio Says NYC Ready To Administer COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Once FDA Approved

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could be on the verge of approving COVID booster shots. The nation’s top scientists will meet Friday to discuss whether Americans who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will need another dose. Not everyone would be eligible for booster shots and some remain unconvinced a third shot is even necessary, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday. The debate continues with studies showing a person’s antibody level declines over time after vaccination. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYCHA Residents Accounted For Disproportionate Number Of COVID Deaths From March 2020 To June 2021

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly released COVID-19 data shows troubling numbers for residents of the New York City Housing Authority. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Wednesday, some city leaders say the increased death rates are a wake-up call. The latest statistics from city public health officials include bombshell numbers about our neighbors who live in communities run by NYCHA. Of COVID deaths recorded from March 2020 through this past June, NYCHA residents represented 7%, even though the population represents 4% of the total city population. “It really should shock us to do even more to act on behalf of NYCHA residents,” City Councilman Mark...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

New Jersey Police Release Age-Progressed Image Of Dulce Maria Alavez 2 Years After Child’s Disappearance

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are making a new push to find a missing girl who disappeared two years ago. Authorities have released an age-progressed image of Dulce Maria Alavez. She was 5 years old when she disappeared while playing in a Bridgeton park in September 2019. Her mother was sitting in a car nearby, and when she went to check on the girl, she was gone. It has been two years since Dulce Maria Alavez's disappearance. The @cumberlandctynj prosecutor has released a new photo. Anyone with information about Dulce, please call 1-856-453-0486, or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Help authorities locate Dulce and bring her home. #FindDulce pic.twitter.com/Apq9eccYtn — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) September 16, 2021 Alavez would be 7 years old now. The age progressed rendering was released on the second anniversary of her disappearance.
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS New York

2 New FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers In New Jersey

MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two new Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers opened Thursday in New Jersey to help those who suffered damage from Ida. In Somerset County, FEMA is setting up at the North End Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 in Manville, where debris clean-up continues two weeks after the storm. Basements were completely flooded out and many first floors had more than four feet of water, leaving homeowners no choice but to gut their homes. “They put me from FEMA to another assistance for my damages and my concerns of mold in the basement … and they took me to...
MANVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

Court Rulings Halt Vaccine Mandates For NYC Teachers, NY Medical Workers; Gov. Hochul Mandates Masks At Child Care Centers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Court rulings have temporarily stopped teachers in New York City and medical workers in New York state from being required to get the COVID vaccine. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter were at an elementary school in Williamsburg to meet students during their first week of school, but the question on many parents’ minds as they dropped their kids off was will teachers still be mandated to get the shot? “What about the judge temporarily blocking it?” Duddridge asked de Blasio. “That appears to be just a procedural issue… we’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gabby Petito Search: Video Shows Couple Questioned About Physical Altercation In Utah, Fiancé Told Police Road Trip Created ‘Emotional Strain’

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has obtained new body camera footage of an encounter between police and missing Long Island native Gabby Petito. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is seen in the video with scratches on his face and arm. On Thursday, the FBI, Florida police and Petito’s distraught father begged the public and Laundrie for information, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. “What I need from everybody here is help, because the goal is still not met. That goal is to bring Gabby home safe,” said Joseph Petito, Gabby’s father. “I’m asking for help from everyone here. I’m asking for help from everyone at...
BLUE POINT, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy