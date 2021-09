Kate Beckinsale's next project is set to hit Paramount+, and it looks like a dark comedy that will get viewers talking. Beckinsale stars in the upcoming series Guilty Party as discredited journalist Beth Burgess who Is desperate for both a second chance at a career and to get to the bottom of a young mother's crimes. The first trailer dropped on Friday, and It looks like a mix of drama, slapstick, and romance, so fans of Beckinsale's will definitely have something interesting to sink their teeth into. Guilty Party premieres on October 14.

MOVIES ・ 57 MINUTES AGO