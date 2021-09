The city of Tempe will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for large, ticketed, city-run events for the near future. The Tempe City Council came to the conclusion during an Aug. 30 meeting after much discussion and after adjourning to discuss the legal ramifications with its city attorney during a private executive session. There will not be an option to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test instead of proof of vaccination and children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible to receive any of the three approved vaccines, will not be allowed to attend these events.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO