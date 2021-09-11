Cam Newton Reportedly Receiving Zero NFL Interest

Cam Newton was one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL just a few years ago although as it stands, he is having trouble remaining consistent. After being let go by the Carolina Panthers, Newton got to play one season with the New England Patriots and while it started off promising, he had numerous blunders down the stretch that ultimately led to his release this past week. Now, Newton is looking for a new job, and he is also giving his side of the breakup from the Pats.