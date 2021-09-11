CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Aaron Boone looks ahead to 9/11 ceremony: 'I'm honored to be a part of it'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks ahead to the 9/11 ceremony that will take place at Citi Field on Saturday: ‘I’m honored to be a part of it.’

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Bobby Valentine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Reds#Yankees#Yanks#Braves#Ryanchichester1 Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
706
Followers
4K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy