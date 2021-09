As one of the few teams in the nation with three games already under their belts, Nebraska football is riding a two-game winning streak after losing the opener to Illinois. Adrian Martinez and the Cornhuskers took a ton of heat after losing to the Fighting Illini in Week 0. They bounced back with blowout wins over Buffalo and Fordham, out-scoring both teams by a combined 80-10. Will the Cornhuskers be able to shock the world?

