CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Syracuse game uploaded to the Hoo TV Archive of Past Games (link)

By Hoo TV Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse game uploaded to the Hoo TV Archive of Past Games (link) -- Hoo TV 09/11/2021 11:17AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

A special thanks to Hoo TV as I was able to watch the game

I will also say this. I was out of town for the weekend and I recorded the game at home through Spectrum. I have the Spectrum app on my iPad and assumed I would be able to watch the game since I can watch normal programming through the app while out of town. But the app did not provide the channel for the game. I will continue to use Spectrum for Internet access, but I am done with them as a content provider.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Hoo#Syracuse
sportswar.com

Illinois perspective preview for tomorrow's game (link)

Illinois perspective preview for tomorrow's game (link) -- AmericanHero247 09/10/2021 11:28AM. Remember the darkest of the dark days for our program during Bronco's 1st -- Bourbon Bowl 09/10/2021 12:12PM. Sure, but is the status of their program any better? I'm speaking to the -- Bourbon Bowl 09/10/2021 12:26PM. Why would...
ILLINOIS STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch announces 2 preseason games

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Crunch will warm up for the 2021-22 regular season with a pair of preseason contests this fall. The team has announced two preseason contests for October. It will host the Utica Comets at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. and will visit the Blue Cross Arena to face the Rochester Americans on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m.
NHL
chatsports.com

Chris Elmore expected to miss Syracuse’s next 3 games

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Chris Elmore is expected to miss Syracuse’s next three games, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Daily Orange. 247Sports’ Stephen Bailey first reported the fifth-year player’s expected absence. Elmore, who...
SYRACUSE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

Syracuse hosts Rutgers; 1st home game with fans in 650 days

Syracuse already has matched its win total from last season, and that's a good thing. Still, that's not saying much one game into the season. At least it's nice for the players to finally enter a week on a positive note after a 10-loss campaign. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
COLLEGE SPORTS
thepostathens.com

Football: Ohio vs. Syracuse game day guide

Tim Albin has been Ohio’s coach for less than two months after former coach Frank Solich retired in mid-July. Saturday is Albin’s first game at the helm, and he gets to lead the Bobcats for the first time in Peden Stadium. It’s the beginning of what hopes to be a...
OHIO STATE
College Football News

Rutgers vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Rutgers vs Syracuse prediction and game preview. The Rutgers defense wants to take the ball away. All defenses want to force turnovers, but Rutgers really wants to force teams to screw up. It’s a necessary part of the puzzle for a team that might be improved, but is still missing...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Rutgers unveils 9/11 uniforms for Syracuse game

This weekend’s Rutgers vs Syracuse game will take place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. In remembrance of that tragic day, Rutgers has unveiled special uniforms for its road game against Syracuse. Here is a look at what the Scarlet Knights will be wearing. Greg Schiano was a first-year head...
SYRACUSE, NY
Citizen Online

Syracuse announces health guidelines to attend football games

Syracuse University has updated its health guidelines for attending events in the Carrier Dome. All fans 12 years and older are required to show a proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test to enter. SU is also requiring all attendees over the age of 4 to wear masks while indoors.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse Orange football depth chart heading into Rutgers game revealed

The Syracuse Orange football team is feeling pretty good after opening the 2021 campaign with a solid 20 point victory on the road against the Ohio Bobcats. The Orange came out of the gates with a rush based attack, and the defense held it’s ground without yielding much to an Ohio team that could have continued the ‘Cuse woes versus rushing attacks.
ORANGE, OH
Scarlet Nation

Update on Wimsatt's arrival, upcoming game at Syracuse, and more

The Rutgers football team began its 2021 campaign with a strong victory against Temple this past weekend. Now, the Scarlet Knights turn their attention to Syracuse, which defeated Ohio in its opening matchup of the year. Monday, head Rutgers coach Greg Schiano met with the media to talk about the...
SYRACUSE, NY
thepostathens.com

Pondering with Patterson: Thoughts on Ohio-Syracuse football game

What are the odds of your home team hosting an opponent they have not played in 100 years within the four years that you are in school? On Friday night, the Bobcats kicked off their 2021 football season against the Syracuse Orange, who they last faced in 1921 at Syracuse’s Archbold Stadium, prior to the construction of their Carrier Dome. To make matters even cooler, the game marks the first time that the Bobcats hosted an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. As if the situation was not bizarre enough, I happened to get to attend the game with a diehard Syracuse fan.
SYRACUSE, OH
onthebanks.com

Game Day Links & How To Watch: Temple at Rutgers

Game Day, Take Two. After the game was postponed and rescheduled from Thursday to Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, it’s finally here. In an effort to get you ready for the season opener between Rutgers and Temple, here is information regarding how to watch and if you are attending the game, as well as plenty of preview articles from the preseason and for this matchup.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy