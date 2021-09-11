CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Guard Riders say goodbye to Cpl. Page

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
Well over 500 riders across Iowa and Nebraska showed up to honor Cpl. Daegan Page upon his return home.

Riders gathered at Abbott Drive and East Hartman Avenue. Once Cpl. Page's remains arrived at Eppley Airfield, the motorcade followed behind on the route to Braman Mortuary. The Patriot Guard riders participated at the request of Page's family.

One ride captain and veteran knows Page's family well.

"It never fails to amaze me how many people will show up and try to ensure those respects are paid," Ride Captain DC said. "I'm happy to see so many people today, not happy to be here. I know the family and I know the family is really gonna appreciate this."

Nebraska and Iowa pay tribute to Cpl. Daegan Page

#Patriot Guard Riders#Eppley Airfield#Braman Mortuary#Nebraska
