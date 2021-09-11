Hillflint Is Doing College Apparel Better Than Any School Bookstore

We’re officially in the swing of back to school season, and that means kids of all ages are getting their binders, notebooks and brand new lunch boxes ready for an exciting year of learning. This includes college students, many of whom have not graced the halls of their sanitized dormitories, dingy frat houses and questionably delicious dining halls for over a year and a half. If this is you, we’ve got a piece of advice. Instead of getting a fresh haircut or a spray tan to wow your fellow classmates with a new look — opt for a piece of spirited gear from HillFlint instead.

HillFlint makes high-quality, classically-designed heirloom college apparel for schools all over the country, from Stanford to LSU, Penn State to Harvard, Georgetown, Michigan and over a hundred others. They’ve got a full line of letter, stadium, pennant and retro stripe sweaters, as well as cashmere and cardigan designs that are perfect for fall and actually built to last long after you become an alumnus.

Harvard Illustrated Sweatshirt



Buy: HillFlint Harvard Sweatshirt $75.00

They’ve also got crewneck sweatshirts that are perfect for layering on a brisk, fall game day. Their pieces are made using soft yet highly durable yarns that are manufactured to last for years, hence the higher price tags. Keep in mind, these aren’t your average college sweatshirts you can buy at the corner store on campus, they’re made to be passed down from generation to generation.

On their website, their founders explain that they “wanted to make something for our friends that would outlive all those souvenir tee-shirts.”

“Just like our college years had become an indelible part of our identity, we wanted something that would be with us through all the years ahead.” They’ve also got sports gear for MLB and NBA teams in some of their most stylish designs.

We’ve gathered a few of our favorite pieces from the site, but rest assured if you go to a large, well-known school in the U.S, chances are they’ve got a line of gear for you. You can check out their full collection, see if your alma matter is included and read more about the brand on HillFlint’s website .

Wool Blend Princeton Cardigan

This cardigan sweater is adorned with a Chenille Princeton “P” on the side and has side pockets, horn buttons for easy fashioning and an easy-on, easy-off design. The dark blue color with thick grey trim adds an extra layer of panache to this classic Ivy League ensemble.



Buy: HillFlint Wool Blend Princeton Cardigan $100.00

Georgetown Tailgating Sweater

Hoya Saxa! This popular sweater style from the 80’s and 90’s is perfect for tailgating on a chilly Saturday game day, and pairs well with khakis and sneakers. It’s made with over a pound of their cotton blend yard that as luxurious as it is durable. The wordmarks are carefully knit into each one and it’s got linked sleeves for a flattering fit.



Buy: HillFlint Georgetown Tailgating Sweater $90.00

Alabama Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt

They also make higher quality versions of classic crewneck sweatshirts many universities sell. This one is made with a modern silhouette that’s actually flattering, rather than boxy and bulky, and is made with 100% cotton French Terry fabric that softens the more you wear it. It also has a ribbed V-notch and collar, as well as elongated waist and arm cuffs that tie the whole thing together.



Buy: HillFlint Alabama Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt $65.00

University of Michigan Tailgating Sweater

This sweater recalls the days when coaches on the sidelines of big 10 games weren’t wearing gross cut off sweatshirts, but elegant sweaters instead. This one has thin, sans-serif block lettering and bold script that’ll make countless strangers shout “Go Blue!” everywhere you go. It honors a classic piece of Wolverines spirit gear with updated manufacturing, breathable yarn and a fully-fashioned, flattering build.



Buy: HillFlint University of Michigan Tailgating Sweater $90.00

UVA Stadium Sweater Vest

Are sweater vests still a classic, albeit fashionably pretentious college look? You bet they are. This one is for the UVA students out there who want a foolproof piece for layering on top of their button up shirts. It’s made from their signature cotton blend and is made for year-round wear.



Buy: HillFlint UVA Stadium Sweater Vest $75.00