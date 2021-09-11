CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillflint Is Doing College Apparel Better Than Any School Bookstore

By Taylor Galla
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBp9o_0bt8f7L900

We’re officially in the swing of back to school season, and that means kids of all ages are getting their binders, notebooks and brand new lunch boxes ready for an exciting year of learning. This includes college students, many of whom have not graced the halls of their sanitized dormitories, dingy frat houses and questionably delicious dining halls for over a year and a half. If this is you, we’ve got a piece of advice. Instead of getting a fresh haircut or a spray tan to wow your fellow classmates with a new look — opt for a piece of spirited gear from HillFlint instead.

HillFlint makes high-quality, classically-designed heirloom college apparel for schools all over the country, from Stanford to LSU, Penn State to Harvard, Georgetown, Michigan and over a hundred others. They’ve got a full line of letter, stadium, pennant and retro stripe sweaters, as well as cashmere and cardigan designs that are perfect for fall and actually built to last long after you become an alumnus.

Harvard Illustrated Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lbqpa_0bt8f7L900


Buy: HillFlint Harvard Sweatshirt $75.00

They’ve also got crewneck sweatshirts that are perfect for layering on a brisk, fall game day. Their pieces are made using soft yet highly durable yarns that are manufactured to last for years, hence the higher price tags. Keep in mind, these aren’t your average college sweatshirts you can buy at the corner store on campus, they’re made to be passed down from generation to generation.

On their website, their founders explain that they “wanted to make something for our friends that would outlive all those souvenir tee-shirts.”

“Just like our college years had become an indelible part of our identity, we wanted something that would be with us through all the years ahead.” They’ve also got sports gear for MLB and NBA teams in some of their most stylish designs.

We’ve gathered a few of our favorite pieces from the site, but rest assured if you go to a large, well-known school in the U.S, chances are they’ve got a line of gear for you. You can check out their full collection, see if your alma matter is included and read more about the brand on HillFlint’s website .

Wool Blend Princeton Cardigan

This cardigan sweater is adorned with a Chenille Princeton “P” on the side and has side pockets, horn buttons for easy fashioning and an easy-on, easy-off design. The dark blue color with thick grey trim adds an extra layer of panache to this classic Ivy League ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPto1_0bt8f7L900


Buy: HillFlint Wool Blend Princeton Cardigan $100.00

Georgetown Tailgating Sweater

Hoya Saxa! This popular sweater style from the 80’s and 90’s is perfect for tailgating on a chilly Saturday game day, and pairs well with khakis and sneakers. It’s made with over a pound of their cotton blend yard that as luxurious as it is durable. The wordmarks are carefully knit into each one and it’s got linked sleeves for a flattering fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGZxf_0bt8f7L900


Buy: HillFlint Georgetown Tailgating Sweater $90.00

Alabama Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt

They also make higher quality versions of classic crewneck sweatshirts many universities sell. This one is made with a modern silhouette that’s actually flattering, rather than boxy and bulky, and is made with 100% cotton French Terry fabric that softens the more you wear it. It also has a ribbed V-notch and collar, as well as elongated waist and arm cuffs that tie the whole thing together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34I8yS_0bt8f7L900


Buy: HillFlint Alabama Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt $65.00

University of Michigan Tailgating Sweater

This sweater recalls the days when coaches on the sidelines of big 10 games weren’t wearing gross cut off sweatshirts, but elegant sweaters instead. This one has thin, sans-serif block lettering and bold script that’ll make countless strangers shout “Go Blue!” everywhere you go. It honors a classic piece of Wolverines spirit gear with updated manufacturing, breathable yarn and a fully-fashioned, flattering build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pu53h_0bt8f7L900


Buy: HillFlint University of Michigan Tailgating Sweater $90.00

UVA Stadium Sweater Vest

Are sweater vests still a classic, albeit fashionably pretentious college look? You bet they are. This one is for the UVA students out there who want a foolproof piece for layering on top of their button up shirts. It’s made from their signature cotton blend and is made for year-round wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOmcx_0bt8f7L900


Buy: HillFlint UVA Stadium Sweater Vest $75.00

SPY

The Best Places to Buy College Apparel Make Showing College Pride Too Easy

Though many fall college sports are already underway, it’s not too late to start supporting your college team. When you head to the best places to buy college apparel, you’re guaranteed to find stylish clothing and merch for whichever team you root for. And even if you don’t support a team, showing off a little college pride is always fun. Though individual colleges and universities will sell some of their own gear at their own stores, your best bet to find a ton of options is to go to one of the big online retailers that partners with the NCAA. The NCAA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Even their private schools are better at football than the ACC's.

ACC's membership makeup just wasn't made to be a football first conference. All the other P-5 conferences are loaded with large state universities. That is the magic formula, not a mix of private and state universities. There's not much that can be done about it unless all the ACC private schools play football like pre-ACC Miami.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Better than Clemson?

Finebaum on his show today:"I thought the Hokies looked really good." -link -- MikeVT85 09/06/2021 4:33PM. Nice props. I don't agree with the Clemson or UGA comment though... -- AirForceHokie77 09/06/2021 7:58PM. ...for a Coastal division team in the ACC, playing on a Friday night. -- Roanokie 09/06/2021 4:42PM. I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer's Picture-Packed Coffee Table Is a Stunner

Urban Meyer dutifully shot down speculation his wandering eye would take him away from Jacksonville and out to sunny California. A faction of people will remain understandably skeptical based on his track record. A few of those may be won over to the side of trust and belief this morning as First Coast News airs footage from inside the Meyers' Florida home. Because, well, would a person really unpack 30 treasured family photos and display them — somewhat perplexingly — on a circular glass coffee table at knee level if the intention was to quickly reload them back into a moving truck?
NFL
SPY

The 15 Best Meal Delivery Kits for Easy, Healthy Weeknight Dinners

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a home-cooked meal at the end of a long, stressful workday. However, shopping for, preparing, cooking and cleaning up said home-cooked dinner can add to your stress rather than help you unwind, and nobody wants that. Thankfully, there are meal delivery kits that take all the prep work out of the equation, so you can enjoy the cooking process and satisfaction that comes from preparing your own delicious meal. Preparing meals is a task that’s time-consuming and labor-intensive. Or it was, until the invention of meal kit delivery services. The best meal delivery services take all...
FOOD & DRINKS
sportswar.com

No, not crazy. unc bigger cheat than any sec

Nope. #metoo didn't used to be that way, but dangit- UNC has earned it ** -- Riverguy 09/14/2021 12:42PM. For where things are right now I want UNC to win this one. ** -- OrlandoHokie 09/14/2021 10:58AM. Exactly; their admitted cheating is an embarrassment and shameful -- WestyHokie 09/14/2021 09:18AM.
COLLEGE SPORTS
scitechdaily.com

Want To Play Varsity College Sports? A Wealthy Family Helps

Athletic talent isn’t all that is needed to succeed, study finds. It takes more than athletic talent to play varsity sports in college, at least for most young people, a new study suggests. Researchers found that U.S. high-school athletes were much more likely to play sports in college if they...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theplaidhorse.com

Procrastination in college students and its causes

We all have had the feeling. You return home from classes. You have many assignments to complete. There are tons of research and English papers to read. There are several essays to write. However, you have several days till the end of the deadline. In this situation, the most rational and practical decision is to do your tasks first and then proceed with personal activities. Yet, the reality most often does not appear what we want it to be. Whether you are a student from the USA or the UK, when having several days till the deadline, you will likely postpone the completion of the task till the time when there is no more postponing possible.
COLLEGES
The Baltimore Sun

Sports betting in Maryland leads to new concern for colleges: ‘insider’ leaks from students

The message from the University of Maryland to its football players was topped by the words “SPORTS WAGERING” in oversized, bold lettering. But the preseason memo, obtained by The Baltimore Sun as part of a public records request, didn’t just caution athletes against point shaving and “impermissible gambling,” which includes participating in fantasy leagues and March Madness and Super Bowl ...
MARYLAND STATE
