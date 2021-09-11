CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Julio Urias, Dodgers shut out Padres

Max Muncy hit a home run and Julio Urias picked up his major-league-leading 17th win as the Los Angeles Dodgers returned home from a bumpy road trip to earn a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Chris Taylor drove in a run as the Dodgers won their fourth consecutive game against the Padres to even the season series 7-7.

Los Angeles (89-53) remained 2 1/2 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West. San Diego (74-66) fell into a tie with the Cincinnati Reds for the second NL wild-card spot.

The Dodgers opened a six-game homestand Friday after going 3-4 on a road trip to San Francisco and St. Louis.

Urias (17-3) gave up three hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings as he won his eighth consecutive decision while helping the Dodgers improve to 11-2 over his past 13 starts. He struck out seven.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had two hits for the Padres, who began a stretch in which they will end the regular season with 22 consecutive games against teams with winning records.

MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Padres starter Joe Musgrove (10-9) gave up three runs on four hits over six innings with five walks and seven strikeouts.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Muncy’s 32nd home run of the season, his 20th at home. Taylor made it 3-0 in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly to score Will Smith.

Dodgers right-hander Blake Treinen had two aboard in the eighth inning before striking out Wil Myers to end the threat. Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen pitched around a single in the ninth inning for his 31st save in 36 chances.

The Padres lost shortstop Jake Cronenworth in the fourth inning, one inning after he was hit in the left hand by an Urias pitch.

After two weeks at Triple-A Oklahoma City, the Dodgers’ Gavin Lux returned to get a start in the outfield for the first time in his career. He played left field and went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Struggling Los Angeles outfielder Cody Bellinger did not start but entered as a late-inning defensive replacement.

–Field Level Media

