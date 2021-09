“Are you sure you want to drive this?” Paul asks me. I’m looking at 27 intimidating feet of recreational vehicle, and I am anything but sure. Paul, my best friend since college, and I are in the middle of a six-day driving tour of Utah’s state and national parks. We’re here, in the tiny town of Tropic, to meet the 2020 Forest River Forester RV that will be our home for the next three days of the trip. I’m not yet sure how I feel about that.

