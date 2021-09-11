CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering September 11th, Big Day At Wrigley, McCabe Wants a Championship Parade, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Cover picture for the articleIt has been 20 years since the September 11th attacks on the United States. 20. It’s incredible how time can fly and yet also feel like it’s standing still. I don’t want to throw a ton of emotions and memories of September 11th at you because, if you’re like me, reliving that day or looking back at all those images in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, is a real triggering event. We all experienced a shared trauma that day and in the days, weeks, months, and even years after it, those who were around for it or experienced the ripple effects of the attacks. There will be plenty of content elsewhere today, for those that want it, that will look back at the attacks, the fallout, and the heroes of that day and beyond.

Blackhawks: Regula Should Get A Big Chance This Season

Alec Regula #75, Chicago Blackhawks Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Blackhawks have a few locks on their blueline. Guys like Seth Jones, Connor Murphy, Jake McCabe, and Calvin de Haan are going to get playing time this season, the other two spots are where things are up for grabs.
Kotkaniemi Lands with Carolina, Dvorak Lands with Montreal, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

You know, it’s all LOL’s and trolling until you have to pay Jesperi Kotkaniemi $6.1M this season and lose important draft picks. While they had a week to make the decision, the Montreal Canadiens waited until the last minutes before the deadline to make their decision on the Kotkaniemi offer sheet from the Carolina Hurricanes.
Olympic Roster Projections, Kotkaniemi Deadline, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The 2021-22 season is approaching, training camps begin in a few short days around the league, and the NHL is once again sending players to the Winter Olympics. And today is the first college football Saturday AND it’s a three-day weekend? This is a good day. • Speaking of the...
How Special is Dach? Kindness in Canada, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The season is just about to change from Summer to Fall. Kids are going back to school, temperatures are starting to drop and the hoodies in the back of my closet are coming to the front of the closet now. Only a matter of time before the leaves change and we are full-on into hockey season. We’re approaching just one full month until the Chicago Blackhawks are playing meaningful hockey with the start of the regular season on October 13th, just 35 days away.
Blackhawks Prospects to Watch at Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

We’ll finally have some hockey “games” to watch starting on Friday night. The Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild will be participating in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase starting tomorrow in St. Paul, Minnesota with a handful of practices and two exhibition games between the team’s prospects. On Tuesday morning, the Blackhawks released their prospect roster of players headed to Minnesota for the showcase.
Blackhawks At The Bat, New Lawsuit Developments, Honoring Tony Esposito, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Literally any minute now, the Chicago Blackhawks should be releasing their prospect tournament and training camp rosters. Like, any minute. The first preseason game of the year is in 17 days on September 29th against the Detroit Red Wings, and the regular season starts in 31 days on October 13th against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. If you’ve been like me, stalking players’ Instagram accounts, you’d have seen plenty of posts with players spending time in Chicago ahead of camp starting and one of the biggest things for the guys in town to do, besides golf, is going to Cubs and White Sox games.
Blackhawks Announce Gameday Promotions and Honors, a Rival Retires, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

If you’ll indulge me just a little bit this morning. Today, September 9th, is me and my wife’s wedding anniversary. It’s been four years of marriage, and in October, it’ll be 13 years that we have been together. We met and started dating in high school, stayed together long-distance through college, moved-in together shortly after in Milwaukee, then moved to Chicago and eventually got married. Now this October will not only be 13 years together, but it is also when we will welcome our daughter into the world. It’s an incredible journey we have been on and I cannot wait to see what is next in life for us.
Bryant, Giants beat Cubs on ‘weird’ day at Wrigley

In many ways, Friday was a familiar sight for Cubs fans. Kris Bryant started in left field and hit fifth. When he stepped into the batter’s box in the first inning — to a nice ovation from Cubs fans — “Warm it Up” by Kris Kross blared over the Wrigley Field sound system.
Bear Down Let Down, Blast From the Past, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The Bears fell in the NFL season-opener on Sunday Night to the Los Angeles Rams and it wasn’t an enjoyable night of football. Outside of Justin Fields getting his first NFL touchdown, the Bears defense was a major let down and the offense ran as well as we probably expected with Andy Dalton at the helm.
Blackhawks Monday Mailbag: The Ones That Got Away, Stat Leaders, and More!

Tick, tock, tick, tock goes the clock as the Chicago Blackhawks continue to let the time pass before announcing their training camp dates and rosters. I’m getting peeved it’s taking this long. Of course, the team is still considerably preoccupied with off-ice issues. So maybe that’s not much of a surprise. In any case, as we all await the hockey-related news, let’s jump into today’s Monday Mailbag, all questions this week coming via email!
Prospect Showcase Begins, Happy Birthday Q, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

It’s starting to get more real that the NHL season is right around the corner. There are Blackhawks players skating in a formal practice today. And it’s the opening day of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota where the Blackhawks and Wild will hold a mini-camp ahead of both teams opening training camp in the next week.
The Blackhawks 2021-22 Training Camp Schedule Is Here!

You’ve endured my belly-aching long enough…we finally have the training camp schedule for the Blackhawks. Camp opens on Thursday, September 23rd at the Fifth Third Arena and will run until October 12th, the first day of the NHL regular season and the day before the Blackhawks open the season against the Colorado Avalanche. Practices at the Fifth Third Arena will be open to the public (MASKS REQUIRED), with preseason home game practices happening at the United Center.
IceHogs Head Coach Derek King Speaks: Approach to the Prospect Showcase, Rookie Expectations, More

The Chicago Blackhawks open training camp on Thursday, September 23rd, back in Chicago. But before then, their rookies and prospects are taking part in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the Minnesota Wild. The prospects will be coached by the Rockford IceHogs coaching staff, led by head coach Derek King. King is entering his sixth year with the Blackhawks organization and third behind the bench as the head coach of the IceHogs in the AHL. Ahead of the first prospect showcase game tonight, King spoke to the Chicago media about the mini-camp and his expectations for the players through the week.
Blackhawks Ink First-Rounder Nolan Allan to Three-Year Deal

In a bit of Chicago Blackhawks news this evening, the club announced that it has come to terms with their 2021 first-round draft pick, defenseman Nolan Allan, on a three-year entry-level contract. Allan, 18, was taken with the 32nd pick in this past July’s NHL Draft and will be with...
Report: 2021-22 “Could Be” Marc-André Fleury’s Last NHL Season

The 2021-22 season is not short on storylines for the Chicago Blackhawks. Of course, one of the biggest on-ice stories of the season will continue to be centered around Marc-André Fleury. Traded to Chicago for minor-leaguer Mikael Hakkarainen, whom the Golden Knights released not more than a few days later, Fleury nearly called it a career this offseason. Fleury took some time to contemplate what his next move should be, for his family and for his career, ultimately deciding to come to the Blackhawks for the 2021-22 campaign, the last year remaining on his contract. And, as it turns out, this season could also be the last of his impressive career.
