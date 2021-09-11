Remembering September 11th, Big Day At Wrigley, McCabe Wants a Championship Parade, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

It has been 20 years since the September 11th attacks on the United States. 20. It’s incredible how time can fly and yet also feel like it’s standing still. I don’t want to throw a ton of emotions and memories of September 11th at you because, if you’re like me, reliving that day or looking back at all those images in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, is a real triggering event. We all experienced a shared trauma that day and in the days, weeks, months, and even years after it, those who were around for it or experienced the ripple effects of the attacks. There will be plenty of content elsewhere today, for those that want it, that will look back at the attacks, the fallout, and the heroes of that day and beyond.