Jaskaran Malhotra awaits call from Yuvraj Singh

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuscat [Oman], September 11 (ANI): United States of America (USA) wicket-keeper batsman Jaskaran Malhotra, who on Thursday smashed six sixes in an over in ODIs, is eagerly waiting for a call from former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Jaskaran Malhotra scripted history as he became the second cricketer to hit six...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

neworleanssun.com

CPL: Gayle, Lewis guide Patriots to final

Basseterre [Saint Kitts], September 15 (ANI): In front of a home crowd, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots secured a place in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final with a dominant seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Patriots won the toss and chose to field first. Despite a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
milwaukeesun.com

Alyssa Healy talks about series against India

Brisbane [Australia], September 15 (ANI): Australia opening batter Alyssa Healy has said that she wants to emulate Rohit Sharma's batting style in order to achieve success across all the formats of the game. Australia will be locking horns against India in a multi-format series, comprising three ODIs, one-off day-night Test...
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

You have been champion cricketer: Rohit to Malinga

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI): India vice-captain Rohit Sharma labelled Lasith Malinga as a 'champion cricketer' as the Sri Lankan pacer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. "Mali, you have been a champion cricketer. Well done on your wonderful career. Best wishes ahead," tweeted Rohit. Rohit and...
WORLD
Person
Yuvraj Singh
Person
Herschelle Gibbs
Person
Kieron Pollard
Person
Jaskaran Malhotra
albuquerqueexpress.com

BBL: Adelaide Strikers re-sign Jake Weatherald

Adelaide [Australia], September 17 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers on Friday announced the signing of batsman Jake Weatherald on a long-term deal ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). Weatherald had scored a match-winning century against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL seven final at Adelaide Oval. Weatherald smashed 115 runs in...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Work hard in training, have fun in middle: Shamsi

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): South Africa and Rajasthan Royals spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has said his mantra for achieving success is to keep things simple, work hard in training and look to have fun in the middle. In an interaction with ANI, the world number one T20I...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

We have to repeat our IPL 2020 performance in UAE: Nortje

Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who picked up 22 wickets in 16 matches in his first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2020 and helped his team reach the final of the tournament, expressed that he will be looking to take it match by match in the second half of the IPL 2021 season in the UAE.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja sends stern message to Blackcaps

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja lashed out at New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for taking a 'unilateral approach' on security threat after Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday. The Blackcaps decided to end the tour following a New Zealand government security...
SPORTS
#International Cricket#Ani#Indian#Odi#American
albuquerqueexpress.com

Not happy after NZ abandon their tour of Pakistan: Babar

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday expressed disappointment after New Zealand cricket announced they are abandoning their tour of Pakistan due to New Zealand government security alert. "Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket, says Shoaib

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday came down heavily on New Zealand for abandoning their tour of Pakistan and said the team just killed Pakistan cricket. Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote: "NZ just killed Pakistan cricket."He went on to add: "Following points for New...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

HI has done amazing work for team in last decade: Somaya

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Former India men's hockey team captain MM Somaya was a mainstay in the triumphant Indian side of the 1980s. Making his Olympic debut in the 1980 Moscow Olympics; where India clinched its 8th Olympic gold medal, Somaya went on to play a vital role in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and finally lead the national team as captain in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Appearing as a guest on Hockey Te Charcha; a podcast series initiated by Hockey India, Somaya spoke fondly about the tight-knit group of players in the Indian team during his era."Many of us in the Olympic gold medal-winning team of 1980 also went on to play together in the team four years later in the Los Angeles Olympics. There were special players like Zafar Iqbal, Charanjit Kumar and Ravinder Pal Singh. All of us played two Olympics together, but further, Merwyn Fernandes, Mohammed Shahid and I played together in three (Olympic Games), from 1980 all the way to 1988. We formed a special bond in the core group of the team in those years and shared a lot of memories together. We would look forward to not only the national team's training camp and matches, but also spending time off the field together, as they were really fun times," said MM Somaya on Hockey Te Charcha.He went on to speak in further detail about teammate Mohammed Shahid, who was widely recognised as the best player in the world in his generation. He said, "Mohammed Shahid started his career just one or two years before mine, and we both retired at the same time in 1988. So, we had a long journey together, and there was a good bonding and level of trust between us. His prime was from 1980 to about 1987, during which time he was arguably the world's greatest player. He faced some setbacks in his personal life after that and took some time off hockey, but he worked very hard and fought his way back into the team eventually for the 1988 Olympics."Speaking about the developments in Indian hockey since his playing days, he said, "Hockey India has done some amazing work for Indian hockey in the last decade by streamlining administration efficiently. They have also made sure that players nowadays not only receive the best training but the best exposure as well. The coaching programme by Hockey India is another facet where they have done well. I am happy that they are working towards enabling Indian coaches with their coaching programme, which has got recognition from the FIH as well. Moving forward, I think we must focus on preparing a fixed template for coaching at the grassroots and the club level." (ANI)
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SC East Bengal signs defensive midfielder Darren Sidoel

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 17 (ANI): SC East Bengal on Friday bolstered their ranks with the acquisition of young Dutch defensive midfielder Darren Sidoel who put pen-to-paper on a one year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.
SPORTS
Country
South Africa
Country
Netherlands
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

ISL club Bengaluru FC to enter in women's football

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC, on Friday, announced their plans to start under-11, under-13, and under-15 girls teams this season, marking their entry into women's football. The selection trials for the same are scheduled to be held at the Bangalore Football Stadium, in Ashok Nagar, on September 25.
SOCCER
The Independent

Ravi Shastri intends to stand down after an India Twenty20 World Cup win

Ravi Shastri has signalled his intention to stand down as India head coach after the Twenty20 World Cup and has rejected suggestions his book launch was the catalyst for the fifth Test against England being called off.Shastri, a former all-rounder who played 80 Tests and 150 one-day internationals for India between 1981 and 1982, succeeded Anil Kumble in July 2017 and has overseen two landmark Test series wins in Australia during his tenure.India were also on course for a first Test series win in England since 2007, holding a 2-1 lead before the final match was postponed on the morning...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Do you understand impact of your decision: Afridi to NZC

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Friday questioned New Zealand's decision to abandon the tour of Pakistan due to the New Zealand government's security alert. He went on to ask if NZC realised the impact of such a decision. "On a HOAX threat you have...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Davis Cup: Otto Virtanen beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Espoo [Finland], September 18 (ANI): Otto Virtanen of Finland opened the Davis Cup tie with a win against India's number one player Prajnesh Gunneswaran here at Espoo Metro Areena on Day 1 of World Group I first round on Friday. Otto gave Finland a lead of 1-0 by defeating Gunneswaran 6-3, 7-6 (1).
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Elite Men's National C'ships: Pugilist Sachin stuns Bidhuri

Ballari (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): Haryana boxer Sachin made a spectacular start to his campaign at the 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships as he defeated World Championships bronze medalist Gaurav Bidhuri here at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary on Friday. Playing in the 57kg opening round...
COMBAT SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Break Point' trailer released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of Zee5 Original 'Break Point' narrating the untold story of tennis legends Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi was released on Friday. Streamer giant ZEE5 brings audiences the intriguing and untold story of Lee-Hesh (Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi) in 'Break Point', a 7-part...
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

India's win 2nd game in Asian Volleyball, beat Uzbekistan

Funabashi Arena [Japan], September 17 (ANI): The Indian men's volleyball team defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-22) in the Asian Volleyball Championship 2021 at the Funabashi Arena, Japan, on Friday. India registered their second straight win in the competition and are now assured to finish between the ninth and 12th...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

A football World Cup every two years? An expert runs the numbers

In May 2021, Fifa began exploring the idea of holding a men's football World Cup every two years instead of four. Further plans have since been unveiled, and the proposal, which originally came from Saudi Arabia, has received support from some international organisations. Fifa's chief of global football development and...
UEFA

