THE GREAT OUTDOORS: A wild adventure comes to an end
The “tame” wild grouse that I named Drummer Boy was with me at camp for three years. It was during DB’s third spring that I was riding my ATV up a lane next to one of the ravines at camp when I spotted a grouse standing on a stump in the thicket about 30 feet off to the side. Figuring it was DB, I stopped to “visit,” and I thought he didn’t look quite right. DB had been molting, however, and his appearance changed, so I dismissed the thought.www.lockportjournal.com
Comments / 0