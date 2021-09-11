CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE GREAT OUTDOORS: A wild adventure comes to an end

By Douglas H. Domedion
Lockport Union-Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “tame” wild grouse that I named Drummer Boy was with me at camp for three years. It was during DB’s third spring that I was riding my ATV up a lane next to one of the ravines at camp when I spotted a grouse standing on a stump in the thicket about 30 feet off to the side. Figuring it was DB, I stopped to “visit,” and I thought he didn’t look quite right. DB had been molting, however, and his appearance changed, so I dismissed the thought.

