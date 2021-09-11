CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerry Cayer says staff resignation over COVID vaccine mandate will lead to pause of baby delivery at Lowville hospital

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE- The hospital in Lowville will have to pause its services for delivering babies. This development was announced Friday during a special press conference with Dr. Sean Harney, M.D. and Lewis County Health System CEO Gerry Cayer. According to what was revealed at the briefing, Cayer told reporters that too many maternity unit staff members have chosen to resign over New York’s COVID vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers.

Vax mandate quits force NY upstate hospital to ‘pause’ deliveries

An upstate hospital will temporarily stop delivering babies, after maternity-ward employees quit rather than be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports. Six employees in the unit resigned over the vaccine mandate, and another seven are undecided about getting the shot, the county health system’s CEO, Gerald Cayer, said Friday, according to WWNY.
United Airlines' CEO Says Only a 'Handful' of Staff Have Resigned Over its Vaccine Mandate

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said he knows of fewer than 10 employees who have resigned over the company's vaccine mandate. Kirby told CNN on Thursday that about 90% of United's US employees had shown the airline proof of their vaccination. He thought the majority of the remaining workers had been vaccinated but hadn't uploaded evidence yet, he said.
‘If you wait, it could be too late’: Family of doctor who died of suicide during pandemic pushes for new law

During the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, in the early spring of 2020, Dr Lorna Breen described the scenes at the Manhattan hospital where she worked as being “like Armageddon.”The emergency department at the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital was operating at three times its capacity due to the influx of Covid patients. When she wasn’t at the hospital, she was often directing her staff over the phone. When she contracted Covid herself, and could barely move, she continued to help from afar. But even as the pandemic took a significant personal toll on her own health,...
Utica judge temporarily blocks New York's COVID vaccine mandate for health workers

UTICA- New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all health employees statewide has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge. According to this development from the Associated Press, a group of health workers have retaliated against the requirement with a lawsuit, claiming their Constitutional rights were violated over mandate’s erasing of religious exemptions.
If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Family of Vaccinated Mom Says She Died of COVID Because Others 'Chose Not to Be'

"She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life," Candace Cay Ayers' family wrote in her obituary. The family of a 66-year-old woman who died of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection included a powerful message in her obituary for people who have chosen not to get the vaccine.
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
