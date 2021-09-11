Gerry Cayer says staff resignation over COVID vaccine mandate will lead to pause of baby delivery at Lowville hospital
LOWVILLE- The hospital in Lowville will have to pause its services for delivering babies. This development was announced Friday during a special press conference with Dr. Sean Harney, M.D. and Lewis County Health System CEO Gerry Cayer. According to what was revealed at the briefing, Cayer told reporters that too many maternity unit staff members have chosen to resign over New York’s COVID vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers.flackbroadcasting.com
