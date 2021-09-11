CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Electrifies with Two Goals in Second Manchester United Debut

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMXgk_0bt8dnCi00

Eighteen years after his first debut for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo captivated Old Trafford just as he always has with two goals in his second club debut on Saturday in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

After receiving a hearty home welcome, Ronaldo waited until first-half stoppage time to score his 119th career goal for United—his last goal for the club came against Manchester City on May 10, 2009.

Watch Premier League matches online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Portuguese star was practically gifted the goal when Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman spilled Mason Greenwood's deflected shot right into the path of Ronaldo for the easy tap-in effort, which sent Old Trafford into a frenzy just before halftime.

The forward then added his second goal of the match in the 62nd minute in typical Ronaldo fashion with United tied 1-1. After Luke Shaw cut through middle of the Newcastle defense, the left back slipped a through ball into Ronaldo. The United star reached back to corral the pass at full sprint before beating his defender and firing his shot through Woodman to regain the lead for United.

Ronaldo, who turns 37 in February, rejoined Manchester United at the end of August in a €15 million ($17.7 million) move, 12 years after leaving United to become a Real Madrid legend for then-world record £80 million fee. In six seasons with Manchester United, Ronaldo recorded 118 goals in 292 games while collecting three Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy and a Ballon d'Or in 2008.

It's been an eventful last few weeks for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. After completing his sensational return to Old Trafford following three seasons at Juventus, Ronaldo became the all-time men's international goal record during the international break with his 111th goal for Portugal.

More Soccer Coverage:

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

What is the five-day FIFA rule affecting players in the Premier League?

A classic 'Club versus Country' dispute has arisen involving players from the Brazil national team, but what's it all about?. An unusual scenario has transpired whereby a number of Premier League clubs find themselves at odds with the Brazil football association (CBF) and other South American associations. Liverpool, Manchester United,...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Returning in style! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Manchester United training in his £170,000 Lamborghini as the countdown to a second debut begins, with three days until game against Newcastle - which isn't on TV!

Cristiano Ronaldo turned up for Manchester United training at his stylish best on Wednesday as he arrived in his £170,000 Lamborghini - giving the thumbs up to reporters as the world awaits his second debut for the Red Devils. He completed his fairytale return to Old Trafford on transfer deadline...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Freddie Woodman
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut 'could be delayed until Tuesday' as Portuguese star will have little time to prepare for Newcastle clash after being forced to quarantine at his Cheshire mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo could have to wait until next Tuesday for his second full Manchester United debut. The 36-year-old Portuguese superstar is due to report for training this week after spending five days in quarantine due to Covid rules. The Sun reports Ronaldo will have little time to prepare for Saturday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

There was only one show in town when Cristiano Ronaldo made his second Manchester United debut... it was surreal to see him back but he has taken care of himself immaculately, as Newcastle found out to their cost

The former Real Madrid man will have been looking forward to this, his home debut at Old Trafford. He’d had a taste of it before, of course, but this promised to be something else altogether. Unfortunately for Raphael Varane, there was only one show in town. A month ago, Varane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sir Alex Ferguson confirms he DID play a part in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United... before the returning star's superb two-goal showing against Newcastle at his Old Trafford homecoming

Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed he did play a part in convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford. The legendary former Manchester United manager is understood to have phoned the Portuguese star personally to urge him to return to the Red Devils, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid, which he did in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't want any special treatment' following his move back to Manchester United as he gets set to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo won't be given any special treatment after returning for a second spell at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will make his first appearance for the club in 12 years against Newcastle at Old Trafford following a £19.8million move from Juventus. Ronaldo has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Old Trafford#Real Madrid#Juventus
chatsports.com

'It's like he never left': Marcus Rashford leads the tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring TWICE on his second debut at Manchester United against Newcastle as delighted supporters admit: 'It had to be him'

Marcus Rashford led the tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo on social media after the Portuguese superstar netted twice on his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle on Saturday. Supporters had been eagerly awaiting his appearance at Old Trafford, with thousands gathering wearing his classic No 7 shirt and hoping to catch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd great Scholes urges calm after Young Boys defeat: No disaster

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has urged fans not to panic after their Champions League defeat at Young Boys. United had the lead in Berne, but were overrun losing 2-1 as Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for the visitors. Scholes believes that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have made substitutions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
AFP

Man Utd dealt shock Champions League loss as Lukaku boosts Chelsea

Manchester United slumped to a shock 2-1 loss at Young Boys despite a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, while Chelsea kicked off their title defence by beating Zenit. Ronaldo, the leading scorer in Champions League history, bagged his 135th goal in the competition after 13 minutes in Bern, but Swiss champions Young Boys hit back after the sending-off of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd boss Solskjaer blames 'inexperience' for Wan-Bissaka red-card

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes a lack of experience was the reason for Aaron Wan-Bissaka getting a red card against Young Boys in the Champions League. The Red Devils lost 2-1 to the Swiss outfit in their first group stage game, after going 1-0 up through Cristiano Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s calamitous loss to BSC Young Boys. Had his name called upon quite over but nothing too extraordinary. Not sure he could have done any better on either goal, but he certainly looked awkward on that first goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 1/10. He was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Young Boys’ American striker Jordan Pefok’s last minute game-winning goal stuns Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo

All eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday as he made his highly-anticipated Champions League return with Manchester United. But Young Boys And USMNT striker Jordan Pefok diverted their attention by scoring a final-minute of added time game-winner over Ronaldo’s squad, sending Wankdorf Stadium into a joyous frenzy. The game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo's Classy Gesture After Hitting Steward With A Wayward Shot

It's not often that Cristiano Ronaldo misses the target with one of his shots. But when he does, the sheer power behind them means they must hurt if one were to hit you. Well, that's exactly what happened to one unfortunate bystander, who was struck in the head by one of Ronaldo's wayward shots while he was warming up ahead of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Young Boys.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta assures fans: Saul just needs time

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta insists Saul Niguez will improve with time. Saul had a difficult debut against Aston Villa, which saw him replaced at half-time by Jorginho, but Azpilicueta feels his fellow Spaniard just needs time to adapt having never played outside his homeland before. Before their Champions League win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy