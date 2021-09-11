Hey, South Dakota: Consider Vermont’s Proposal 5 on Reproductive Autonomy for 2024

I suggested last weekend that women and citizens who care about women should take advantage of the newly extended deadline for initiated-measure petitions to draft some initiatives protecting women’s reproductive rights for South Dakota’s 2022 general election ballot. Having some measures on the ballot, not to mention the billboards, to focus voters’ attention on the assault on women’s rights would help draw voters’ attention away from the pretty pictures of candidates with hats and horses and focus their attention on the real issues at stake in the candidates they choose (“Eyes up here,” on the issues, right, Kristi?).