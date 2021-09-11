CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey, South Dakota: Consider Vermont’s Proposal 5 on Reproductive Autonomy for 2024

 6 days ago

I suggested last weekend that women and citizens who care about women should take advantage of the newly extended deadline for initiated-measure petitions to draft some initiatives protecting women’s reproductive rights for South Dakota’s 2022 general election ballot. Having some measures on the ballot, not to mention the billboards, to focus voters’ attention on the assault on women’s rights would help draw voters’ attention away from the pretty pictures of candidates with hats and horses and focus their attention on the real issues at stake in the candidates they choose (“Eyes up here,” on the issues, right, Kristi?).

South Dakota's Top Lawmakers Release AG Impeachment Petition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislative leaders on Friday distributed a petition to lawmakers asking them to support a special session to consider impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian. House Speaker Spencer Gosch released the text of the petition....
Iowa Governor Calls Special Legislative Session To Draw New Political Maps

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday she is calling a special legislative session to begin Oct. 5 so Iowa lawmakers can consider and vote on new boundaries for legislative and congressional districts. Also Tuesday, the Iowa Supreme Court released an order giving permission for the state’s typical redistricting process to continue...
South Dakota’s medical cannabis rules okayed

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee has given the green light to most of the 124 pages of proposed regulations for medical cannabis in South Dakota from the state Department of Health. The lawmakers began work at about 10:45 a.m. Monday. The panel’s final vote came at...
South Dakota leaders criticize President Biden's vaccination strategy

PIERRE, S.D. — While COVID-19 numbers mount at home, South Dakota’s Republican leadership chastised President Joe Biden’s national COVID-19 vaccination strategy, calling the approach heavy-handed and unconstitutional. In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Gov. Kristi Noem called President Biden a “huge hypocrite” for earlier suggesting he would...
Sanders Holds Vermont Town Meetings on Budget Proposal

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding five town meetings around the state in the coming days to talk about the $3.5 trillion federal budget proposal. Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding five town meetings around the state over the long Labor Day weekend to talk about the $3.5 trillion federal budget proposal.
South Dakota House’s call on AG impeachment may take months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislators are figuring out how to wade through the hundreds of photos, hours of video and more than 1,500 pages of investigative reports over the state attorney general’s crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem called for Republican Attorney...
Despite court rulings, South Dakota's Noem pushes for school prayer

It's hardly a secret that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is trying to raise her national visibility and score points with the Republican base ahead of the 2024 election cycle. What's of greater interest, however, is how the GOP governor is trying to advance her ambitions. In July, for example,...
40 Days to Circulate Plan B Marijuana Amendment Petition Would Require 56K Signatures, $1.2M

South Dakota’s marijuana advocates promised in July to wage a new initiative petition drive to put full cannabis legalization on the ballot again if the South Dakota Supreme Court failed to restore Amendment A, the marijuana measure voters approved in 2020 but which Governor Kristi Noem killed with a lawsuit last winter. The Supreme Court still hasn’t issued a ruling on Amendment A, though they could be getting close: last Wednesday, September 8, the Court ruled on Paweltzki v. Paweltzki and Paweltzki, an ugly and complicated family business dispute that started in 2012. Justices heard arguments in that case on April 27; they heard arguments on Amendment A the next day. So… any day now, right?
South Dakota leaders speak out against Biden’s vaccine mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s top politicians are tweeting out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate that would affect nearly 100 million Americans. The proposal from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or test weekly for the virus. This would also include health facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid.
South Dakota caregivers benefit from Johnson’s act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The work of Congressman Dusty Johnson is paying off in South Dakota. The Federal Communications Commission announced award recipients for round two of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program, following the passage of Johnson’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program Extension Act. In April 2020, the FCC launched the COVID-19 Telehealth...
Majority of Florida voters, including Republicans, say schools should have freedom to set mask rules

A new poll finds that a wide majority of Floridians oppose efforts by the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, to punish school districts that mandate mask-wearing for students.In a survey of 753 likely voters in the state conducted by Data for Progress, a left-leaning polling firm, the support for school districts charting their own course was widespread and bipartisan. Ninety-six per cent of Democrats, 73 per cent of independent voters, and 51 per cent of Republicans said that the power should be with school districts in the fight against Covid-19 to determine whether masks should be mandated for students...
TenHaken Chooses Second Mayoral Term over Noem Challenge; Anyone Else Want to Primary Kristi?

Well, darn: those of us hoping Paul TenHaken would challenge Kristi Noem in the 2022 GOP primary for governor will have to settle for the boring old status quo. Trevor Mitchell tweets that the Sioux Falls mayor held a press conference under a bridge down by the river this afternoon to announce that he’ll settle for four more years of leading 21.7% of South Dakotans. (If TenHaken wins next April’s election, and if population growth rates for the city and state remain steady, then by the time his rein ends in 2026, Sioux Falls folks will constitute 23.6% of South Dakotans.)
Task force considers how to help Vermont farms dropped by Horizon Organic

MONTPELIER – Last month, the Vermont Legislature’s Task Force to Revitalize the Dairy Industry had a curveball thrown its way when a major partner announced plans to cut ties with over two dozen Vermont farms. Now, the task force is considering possible contingency plans for those organic farms before their...
