A big win for the LAFC against Real Salt Lake injected a jolt of joy throughout the Banc of California Stadium last Sunday, as the LAFC snagged three points in a 3-2 victory. It took only 20 seconds for the rain and cascade of water, beer, and cheers to emanate from LAFC's support section, the 3252. Cristian "Chicho" Arango, the Columbian striker, got things started with the fastest score in club history, beating the previous record of 85 seconds set by Eduard Atuesta earlier this season. In the host's first sequence, Arango found the back of the net after a masterful attack to open the match, leaving Salt Lake stunned and searching for answers.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO