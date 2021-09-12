Warmup on the way, storm chances throughout the week

A warmup is on the way starting today and there are chances for rainfall throughout the workweek.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with temperatures ranging from 85-90.

Stronger storm chances will be late Wednesday and early Thursday.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wildfire smoke is back! The tri-state area can expect to see a smoky and hazy sky beginning today and going throughout the work week. Currently, there are several active wildfires on the West Coast.

Locally, overall air quality will be OK today. There is a chance of declining conditions once we get into the middle of the week.

NEXT: Watching tropical remnants for some heavier rainfall by late week

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs range 85-90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Highs range 66-71.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Late evening storm chance. Highs range 86-91.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Cooler with slight storm or shower chance in the afternoon. Highs range 77-82.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot again. Highs range 84-88. Stronger storm chance in late evening.

Thursday: Stronger storms early on. Then sun and clouds. Highs range 82-86.

Friday: On and off showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs range 77-82.