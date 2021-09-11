CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Best Main Title Design: Will Emmy go to ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Raised by Wolves’ …

By Kevin Jacobsen
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsyIG_0bt8czN900

Few elements of television can entice the viewer quite like a well-designed main title sequence, as proved by this year’s Emmy nominees for Best Main Title Design . Such sequences may be less and less present in the modern TV landscape, but they help set a mood for the series to come, evoking emotions that might not be as potent with a simple title card.

This year’s nominees are: “Between the World and Me” (HBO), “ The Good Lord Bird ” (Showtime), “ Lovecraft Country ” (HBO), “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix), “ Raised by Wolves ” (HBO Max) and “ WandaVision ” (Disney+). So which opener will win the Emmy for Best Main Title Design? Let’s look at each of them individually, and be sure to make your Emmy predictions .

SEE Best Main Title Theme Music: Will Emmy go to ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ or ‘Allen v. Farrow’?

“Between the World and Me” — Creative Director: Hazel Baird

“Between the World and Me,” HBO’s adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates ‘s acclaimed book of the same name, is a powerful look at what it means to be Black in America, and the special’s title sequence reflects this. Images of joy and protest are interspersed through the opener, with a stop-motion effect used on photographs and folded paper as transition points. This is Baird’s second consecutive Emmy nomination, following a bid last year for “The Morning Show.”

“The Good Lord Bird” — Creative Director: Efrain Montanez

The title sequence for “The Good Lord Bird” is boldly animated with reds, yellows and blacks, with stark versions of characters we see in the series, like escaped slave Henry and abolitionist John Brown . There is a sponge-like quality to the design as the sequence depicts a lone bird, a rolling onion and canyons firing. The effect is greatly aided by the show’s jaunty theme song, “Come on Children, Let’s Sing” by Mahalia Jackson .

“Lovecraft Country” — Creative Director: Patrick Clair

The “Lovecraft Country” main titles are about 10 seconds but vary from episode to episode. Each sequence starts with the show’s title in big bold letters before zooming out to reveal a creepy tease of what’s to come in the episode that follows, such as thorns, roots or a blue skull. The typecase of the title flickers ominously, not unlike the similarly-themed “Stranger Things” sequence. Clair is now a 12-time nominee in this category, previously winning for “True Detective” in 2014 and “The Man in the High Castle” in 2016.

“The Queen’s Gambit” — Creative Director: Saskia Marka

“The Queen’s Gambit” makes you wait for its title sequence. The limited series opens every episode with a simple, black title card, and it isn’t until the end credits of the final episode that the proper titles are revealed. The sequence is appropriately chessboard-themed, with black and white squares and circles that dance around the screen methodically. The end title cards also alternate with black and white outlines.

“Raised by Wolves” — Director: Steve Small

The opening titles for “Raised by Wolves” is a chilling depiction of a dystopian world. With explosions, fires and destructive winds all cast in fading light, the sequence represents a bleak future after the Earth has been ravaged. The stark opener is complemented by a haunting theme song performed by Miriam Wallentin .

“WandaVision” — Creative Director: John LePore and Doug Appleton

While the “WandaVision” team created a new title sequence for just about every episode, they are nominated for their end credits design, which remains consistent through each. The sequence begins with a “Please stand by” message before transitioning to a television’s RGB pixels, which assemble and crumble as they take various forms. We are also treated to disconcertingly extreme closeups of Wanda and Vision, adding to the sense that something isn’t quite as it seems.

So which series will win the Emmy for Best Main Title Design? Unlike in most categories, this category’s voters don’t care about the overall strength of a series, as recent winners like “Godfather of Harlem” and “Counterpoint” prove. So just because “Lovecraft Country,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “WandaVision” landed double-digit nominations, it doesn’t mean “Between the World and Me,” “The Good Lord Bird” or “Raised by Wolves” can’t win despite being the only nomination for their respective shows at the Emmys. Last year’s winner, “Godfather of Harlem,” shares a lot in common with “Between the World and Me,” while “Lovecraft Country’s” simple yet effective opener evokes another recent winner, “Stranger Things.” Voters may feel a certain way about end credit titles being nominated, affecting the chances of “The Queen’s Gambit” and “WandaVision.” The most memorable (in my humble opinion) are “The Good Lord Bird,” with its vivid animation, and the haunting “Raised by Wolves,” and it is tempting to pick one of them to pull off a victory over the heavier hitters.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Variety

Courtney B. Vance Pays Tribute to ‘Lovecraft Country’ Co-Star Michael K. Williams During Emmy Acceptance Speech

Courtney B. Vance adds another Emmy to his mantle after picking up the guest drama actor statue for “Lovecraft Country,” but he used his acceptance speech not to celebrate his own achievement, but instead to pay tribute to his co-star Michael K. Williams. After thanking his children when accepting the award during the third Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, which took place on Sunday, Sept. 12., Vance credited “Lovecraft Country” creator and showrunner Misha Green by saying she said it best but, “Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and with way too much style. May he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Mahalia Jackson
TVLine

Emmys: The Queen's Gambit, SNL and The Mandalorian Lead Early Winners; Ted Lasso Grabs First Wins

The Queen’s Gambit dominated the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend, picking up nine technical awards for its limited series run on Netflix. Other big winners included NBC’s variety sketch series Saturday Night Live (seven total wins, including Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series) and Disney+’s The Mandalorian (seven wins, including Special Visual Effects and Stunt Coordination).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Hit With $5 Million Lawsuit Over 'The Queen's Gambit' Line

While The Queen's Gambit is sure to win an armful of Emmys for Netflix Sunday, the show is at the center of a new lawsuit filed by the real-life chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili. The series finale features a line from a commentator claiming that Anya Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon's success in the chess world is remarkable because Gaprindashvili had not played men. The truth is far from that though, and the real Gaprindashvili, now 80, is seeking $5 million in damages from Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Gotham and Queen's Gambit stars join new Stephen King movie

Stephen King's 1975 bestselling novel Salem's Lot is being adapted for the big screen, with Mackenzie Leigh, who appeared in The Assistant and Gotham, and Bill Camp from The Queen's Gambit set to join the cast. In the novel, author Ben Mears, who will be played by The Strangers: Prey...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Raised By Wolves#Emmys#Hbo#Showtime#Lovecraft Country#Reds
talesbuzz.com

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Leads Winners on Night One of Creative Arts Emmys

“The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Crown” and “Pose” were among the top winners on Saturday as the first wave of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out in downtown Los Angeles. Netflix prevailed among networks and platforms with 12 wins, paced by seven trophies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

WandaVision Wins First Emmy Award

WandaVision is officially an Emmy Award-winning limited series. During Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys presentation, WandaVision's Mark Worthington walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour). Worthington shares the award with Marvel art director Sharon Davis and set decorator Kathy Orlando. Production design is just...
VISUAL ART
talesbuzz.com

‘Lovecraft Country’ Artisans Pay Tribute At Emmys – Talesbuzz

Lovecraft Country claimed its first Emmy for Sound Editing on Saturday night, leading Sound Supervisor Tim Kimmel to pay tribute to cast member Michael K. Williams. “As the one who did get to work [directly] with him, I was very sad to hear of his passing. He was such a great part of the show, and many other shows as well,” Kimmel said backstage at the first Creative Arts ceremony of the year. “[He was] a great person to work with, really a professional of his craft, so I was really sad to hear of his passing.”
TV & VIDEOS
emmys.com

Led by Seven Wins for The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix Has Big Night at Saturday Creative Arts Emmys

The Queen’s Gambit, the acclaimed limited series about an orphaned girl from Kentucky who becomes an international chess champion, made a strong opening move in the 2021 Emmy Awards on Saturday, with wins in seven categories. The seven-episode drama, adapted from a novel by Walter Tevis, powered Netflix to a total of 12 Emmys — the highest tally of the night and twice as many as its nearest rival, Disney+, which captured six. Apple TV+ and HBO followed with four each.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

Good News For Disney As Marvel's WandaVision And The Conners Won Their First Emmys

By and large, just about anyone following along with either (or both) Marvel and Disney+'s WandaVision and ABC's The Conners is already aware that both shows are noteworthy successes for their respective streaming service and linear TV network. WandaVision kicked off Marvel Studios' shift to episodic storytelling in a huge and unpredictable way, while The Conners remains a star-studded ratings contender among network comedies, even if that's a quickly depleting subset. In any case, the pair's shared parent company Disney definitely has something new to cheer about, as both series took home their very first Emmy Awards this weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ sweeps Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday: Could an all-time record be within reach?

“The Queen’s Gambit” dominated the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night, coming away with seven trophies, far more than any other program throughout the evening, and there could be a lot more where that came from. Check out the complete list of winners here, and scroll down for the Saturday winners listed by show. SEEWatch our live-stream Emmy Creative Arts Show The Creative Arts Emmys represent the vast majority of awards hardware handed out every year: they celebrate the best in behind-the-scenes crafts, animation, nonfiction, reality, and variety programs. Saturday night’s show was devoted mostly to crafts for scripted dramas, comedies, movies,...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Dominates the Emmy Craft Awards Across the Board

After becoming the must-see cultural phenomenon last year during the pandemic, Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” dominated the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend with nine awards. Scott Frank’s Cold War-era limited series about orphan chess prodigy Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy) was honored across the board for casting, cinematography, period costumes, editing, period makeup (non-prosthetic), original dramatic score (Carlos Rafael Rivera), production design, sound editing, and sound mixing. We’ll have to wait and see if this translates to “The Queen’s Gambit” winning Outstanding Limited Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19. Regardless, Frank assembled a talented team of craftspeople (including cinematographer...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emily Deschanel to Lead Netflix Thriller Series ‘Devil in Ohio’

Emily Deschanel is set to star in a new Netflix limited series based on the book “Devil in Ohio,” Variety has learned. Deschanel will lead the series, which is based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin and is inspired by a true story. Additional cast members include Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani. In the series, when hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens...
OHIO STATE
Variety

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Bo Burnham: Inside,’ ‘SNL,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Gain Steam Heading Out of Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys

The Emmy momentum is on RuPaul’s side. And Bo Burnham’s. Not to mention “The Crown,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Saturday Night Live” and “The Mandalorian.” Those are some of the series that won major awards on Sunday as the Creative Arts Emmys concluded with two back-to-back ceremonies: One focused mostly on unscripted and animation in the afternoon, followed by an evening event with key scripted categories. “The Queen’s Gambit” heads into next Sunday with the most wins so far, at nine — including casting for a limited/anthology series or movie. That’s followed by “The Mandalorian” and “Saturday...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
598
Followers
630
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy