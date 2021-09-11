CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-Start Pitchers for Week of 9.13.21

By Mike Carter
 6 days ago

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. We are getting to the nitty-gritty of the fantasy baseball playoffs and everyone is looking for any slight edge as we finish the final two weeks of the season. Two-start pitchers abound, but there is always risk and caution must be taken to not lose the delicate balance you have with your pitching staffs. Let’s take a look at what we have this week and make some tough calls.

audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Red Sox Add Two More, Including Sunday’s Starting Pitcher, To Growing COVID List

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list. Later Sunday afternoon, the team added utility man Danny Santana to the COVID list as well. Pivetta was slated to start against Cleveland at Fenway Park. Instead, he became...
MLB
CBS Sports

Max Scherzer six away from 3,000 strikeouts ahead of Sunday's start; who are the next pitchers to join club?

Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer is just six strikeouts away from reaching his 3,000th career strikeout. The veteran right-hander could hit the milestone on Sunday when he takes the mound against the Padres (GameTracker). Scherzer would become just the 19th pitcher in MLB history to reach the storied plateau. He would join former Tigers teammate and now Astros ace Justin Verlander as the only active pitchers who have hit the milestone.
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers' Justin Turner Nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

"Mr. JT, now what you got for me?" How about being named the Dodgers nominee for a prestigious award for your compassion and generosity off the field?. Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was named the Dodgers recipient and nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award on Tuesday. The...
MLB
Post-Crescent

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff scratched from Sunday's start with stomach bug

CLEVELAND - The Milwaukee Brewers scratched right-hander Brandon Woodruff from his scheduled start Sunday against Cleveland because of a stomach bug. Instead, left-hander Eric Lauer will start on four days rest instead of his usual five, and Woodruff will be moved back to Wednesday in Detroit. "I guess you'd call...
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
NFL
The Eagle-Tribune

Stunning walk-off home run knocks Red Sox into tie atop Wild Card standings

You could hear the disbelief in the NESN broadcast crew’s voices as the ball left the park. The light hitting utility man, who came into Sunday with only four home runs in 349 at-bats on the season, was probably the last person anyone expected would take Garrett Whitlock deep for a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. But that’s exactly what happened as Garcia took an 0-2, two-out pitch 430 feet to straight away center to give his Chicago White Sox the dramatic 2-1 win.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is back on the Detroit Tigers bench

The Detroit Tigers will host the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-game series beginning on Friday night and a familiar face will be back in the dugout. That familiar face is Hall of Famer Alan Trammell, who will take the place of George Lombard (positive COVID test) and Josh Paul (close contact), who are both currently away from the team.
MLB
FanSided

Mets fans want Luis Rojas canned after yet another fireable offense in a playoff race

New York Mets fans have seen enough of manager Luis Rojas, whose blunder in the 11th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night cost the team a win. The New York Mets had the chance to climb up the NL Wild Card standings on Tuesday night, as they took on the St. Louis Cardinals, who held the second spot via a tie with the San Diego Padres. After watching their 3-2 lead disappear via a two-run Tyler O’Neill homer in the eighth inning, second baseman Javy Baez sent the game into extra innings with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
MLB
CBS DFW

MLB History For Pitcher A.J. Alexy In His 2nd Start, As The Texas Rangers Top Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Maybe you thought you’d seen the best he had… maybe you were wrong. Texas Rangers pitcher A.J. Alexy followed up his tremendous major league debut with something even better. Two starts into his career with the team from the Lone Star State, the confident right-hander has made history by throwing 11 scoreless innings of two-hit ball.
MLB
WMUR.com

Red Sox place starting pitcher Nick Pivetta on COVID-19 injured list

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have added yet another player to their COVID-19-related injured list, and it happens to be Sunday's scheduled starting pitcher. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced Sunday that the team placed right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta on the COVID-19 IL. Pivetta becomes the 10th...
MLB
Daily Herald

Sore point: Rodon latest Sox pitcher to miss start

Ahead of the Cleveland Indians by 9½ games, there's little doubt that the White Sox will win the American League Central Division. However, a growing list of ailments sparks a truly suspenseful question: What kind of shape will they be in?. Return Carlos Rodon to these mounting concerns. The pitcher...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Young starting pitchers take hill as Royals face Orioles

The visiting Kansas City Royals will give Jackson Kowar a chance to repeat his latest effort Tuesday as they take on the Baltimore Orioles. Back in June, the right-hander endured a poor major league debut. Kowar (0-2, 9.82 ERA) gave up four earned runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning in Anaheim, Calif.
MLB

