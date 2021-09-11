2 bold reasons Zach LaVine, Bulls are stealth contenders next season

We have a new staff writer, and he wrote the post below. I DEMAND you give him a warm hello! DO IT, YOU COWARD!. • Zach LaVine may be only 26 years old, but he is this team’s bona fide leader. The organization threw all their eggs in the Zach Attack Basket this offseason, using the acquisitions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball to show him that they’re ready to take the next competitive step with him at the helm. And while there are massive expectations on each of these newly acquired pieces (including trade deadline get Nikola Vucevic), the majority of that pressure will fall on LaVine. Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley bought into his continued development, and I don’t think it’s crazy to say this team will only go as far as he will take them. Is the man ready for that responsibility?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO