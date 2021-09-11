Former president George W. Bush’s heartfelt message on 20-year anniversary of 9/11
It’s an emotional day across the US with the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will actually meet on Saturday night at Citi Field and will honor the fallen before and during the game with unique hats and a touching tribute. Former President George W Bush, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch just days after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, sent a heartfelt message to former Yankees catcher Todd Greene, who caught the pitch. Via TMZ Sports:clutchpoints.com
