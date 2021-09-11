CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Former president George W. Bush’s heartfelt message on 20-year anniversary of 9/11

By Quinn Allen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s an emotional day across the US with the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will actually meet on Saturday night at Citi Field and will honor the fallen before and during the game with unique hats and a touching tribute. Former President George W Bush, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch just days after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, sent a heartfelt message to former Yankees catcher Todd Greene, who caught the pitch. Via TMZ Sports:

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

George W. Bush has message for Afghanistan War veterans: 'Nothing can tarnish your honor'

Former President George W. Bush shared a message with veterans and service members during his Saturday speech marking 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Bush spoke from the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, where he remembered some 3,000 people who lost their lives in four separate terrorist attacks on the most significant day of the 43rd president's two-term presidency.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

George W. Bush's dreadful 9/11 speech

President Joe Biden was silent during Saturday's 9/11 commemoration events. So were former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Former President Donald Trump visited a New York City police precinct and fire station, where he made a few impromptu remarks.
POTUS
Fox News

Dr. Marc Siegel: George W. Bush and 9/11 – a profile in strength, leadership

After Sept. 11, 2001, when President George W. Bush rallied the country from the top of that demolished fire truck with his megaphone and started a 20-year campaign in Afghanistan with the express purpose of seeking out the terrorists over there before they came over here to attack us, I criticized him for fear mongering, for using the politics of fear to bring the country into perpetual war. In fact, I based an entire chapter in my book "False Alarm: The Truth about the Epidemic of Fear" on this notion.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy