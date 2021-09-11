Former president George W. Bush’s heartfelt message on 20-year anniversary of 9/11

After Sept. 11, 2001, when President George W. Bush rallied the country from the top of that demolished fire truck with his megaphone and started a 20-year campaign in Afghanistan with the express purpose of seeking out the terrorists over there before they came over here to attack us, I criticized him for fear mongering, for using the politics of fear to bring the country into perpetual war. In fact, I based an entire chapter in my book "False Alarm: The Truth about the Epidemic of Fear" on this notion.

POTUS ・ 6 DAYS AGO