Anti-mask demonstrators return to Clark County school despite court order
By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
6 days ago
Protesters returned to the grounds of a Vancouver high school Friday despite a judge’s attempts to quash demonstrations there. Protesters including Joey Gibson, founder of the Vancouver-based right-wing group Patriot Prayer, were among a crowd of about 40 people at Skyview High School, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Demonstrators blared music...
Oregon’s top judge has issued a mandate requiring all judges and court staff in the state to get their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1 or get tested for the virus twice a week. In late August, Chief Justice Martha Walters requested that all judges and staff...
As shootings continue to soar in Portland and homicides have reached the highest level in more than two decades, Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday called for more money to allow police to rehire officers who have recently retired to address the bureau’s staffing shortage. Wheeler also called for a citywide...
A new tool from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office shows what many community leaders and law enforcement officials have been saying for the last two years: Gun violence in Portland is rising sharply and disproportionately affecting people of color. The Firearms Data Dashboard, unveiled Thursday, tracks a dramatic increase...
Move Ken Gatter’s argument against requiring vaccines for health care workers into another sector and its full absurdity shines through (“Mandating COVID vaccines for health care workers is bad policy,” Sept. 8). We do not cajole truckers into having functional brakes, nor do we strongly recommend that construction workers on beams use protective equipment, nor do we beg restaurant servers to wash their hands. We mandate these things. Why? Because doing so is safest for the worker and safest for everyone around them. I am in full agreement with Mr. Gatter that workplace trust is an excellent value. But trust is not built out of a feckless individualism in which every decision is personal no matter how much your coworker or your neighbor suffers for it. It is built out of clear, kind and reasonable practices. I can think of few practices clearer, kinder or more reasonable than mandating a highly-effective vaccine for our health care workers.
A candidate for Washougal mayor was arrested Wednesday on allegations that he assaulted his wife, the Camas Police Department reported. Derik Ford, 45, was booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and was scheduled to appear in court Friday. Washougal police initially were called to...
Portland Public Schools this week unveiled one of the most detailed and expansive online dashboards in the state about the effects of COVID-19 in its classrooms. The state’s largest district lists the number of COVID-19 cases by individual school as well as the numbers of students and staff members quarantining at each. The site allows visitors to search historic data so they can track trends over time. It’s also updated four times per day with the latest information.
Penny Harrington, Portland’s first female police chief, died Wednesday at her home in Morro Bay, California. She was 79. Harrington was appointed chief of the Portland Police Bureau in 1985. She resigned a year and a half later amid widespread rebellion against her reforms within the Police Bureau. Harrington was...
An unprecedented need coupled with a faulty state software system and staffing shortages at some local agencies has led to a massive backlog of rent assistance applications for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Now, that backlog could cause hundreds of renters to lose protection from eviction. More than 9,000...
Classrooms at Reynolds High School sat empty Thursday as officials identified at least 901 students and staff potentially exposed to COVID-19, triggering by far the largest school shutdown statewide during Oregon’s worst wave of the pandemic. District officials chose to halt in-person learning for seven school days at Oregon’s second-largest...
A 38-year-old Portland woman was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning in Ashland, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office confirmed. Meghan Nicole Rodriguez was killed around 2 a.m. outside a home in the 300 block of Eagle Mill Road. Auriel Zipher Scattergood, 30, of Ashland was being held in the Jackson County jail...
The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday announced 11 COVID-19 deaths and 2,242 new coronavirus cases, as well as a continued decline in hospitalizations and intensive care patients since the pandemic peaks seen in early September. “Daily cases and hospitalizations are slowly coming down from the record highs we’ve seen over...
Tim Boyle has been strongly encouraging employees at Columbia Sportswear to get inoculated against COVID-19 for months and had badly wanted the company to require vaccinations. But before President Joe Biden announced his new COVID-19 vaccine mandate last week, Columbia felt implementing its own requirements would put the company at...
A 64-year-old Albany man faces federal charges after the FBI said he made threats to an unnamed Oregon public official about the COVID-19 vaccine, according to court documents. The FBI was notified late last month about a series of threatening messages sent to the official over email and voicemail, the...
A Baker City man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for spending federal COVID-19 relief money obtained through a fake business, federal prosecutors said. Jeremy Clawson, 32, pleaded guilty June 8 to one count of theft of public money. He will serve a 10-month sentence to account for time already spent in custody, followed by three years of probation, according to the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.
I’ve taught preschool for 28 years. I just finished my first week teaching in person since March 2020. Not one student complained about wearing a mask. When they finished eating lunch, they put their masks back on, unprompted. Watching the news, I see yet another story of an adult having...
I believe Gov. Kate Brown should reconsider the timeline for requiring vaccines for government employees. Leaders need to understand the entire environment for decisions and consider downstream effects. Families, livelihoods and local economies are going to be severely impacted by the requirement to be vaccinated by mid-October. Many police officers, medical and educational personnel and others face the challenging decision over whether to get vaccinated to keep their jobs. In addition, this may cause a shortfall of personnel.
The Oregon Medical Board revoked the license of a Dallas doctor earlier this month after he refused to follow COVID-19 guidelines in his office, spread misinformation about masks and over-prescribed opioids to his patients, according to medical board documents. The board also fined Steven Arthur LaTulippe $10,000 on Sept. 2.
HENRICO, Va. — A tentative contract agreement reached between snack company Mondelez and striking union workers could end a walkout that began last month. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union and Mondelez issued separate statements Wednesday announcing a tentative deal, but neither would discuss the terms, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Oregon’s second-largest high school is temporarily suspending in-person classes due to community spread of COVID-19 requiring large numbers of students to quarantine at home, school officials said in an announcement Wednesday night. Reynolds High School will not have class for the remainder of the week and will revert to distance...
