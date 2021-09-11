CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-mask demonstrators return to Clark County school despite court order

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Protesters returned to the grounds of a Vancouver high school Friday despite a judge’s attempts to quash demonstrations there. Protesters including Joey Gibson, founder of the Vancouver-based right-wing group Patriot Prayer, were among a crowd of about 40 people at Skyview High School, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Demonstrators blared music...

Dmitriy Stasenko
5d ago

Double standards. For a few years media encourage BLM but against a dozen of parents protesting masks on sidewalk of the school. Judge should write orders against downtown BLM protests last year.

