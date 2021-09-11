CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Washington Capitals: The Capitals Will Remain a Physical Force

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Capitals are largely the same team that they were last season. However, if there is one thing that the Caps have lost, it’s some physicality on the back-end. With the departure of Zdeno Chara and Brenden Dillon it’s no secret that Peter Laviolette’s team lost two big bodies. Chara and Dillon ranked 2nd and 6th respectively on the Caps when it came to hits. Some have questioned if the Capitals will miss those two, as the team’s physicality has been a strength for years.

starsandsticks.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Washington Capitals: Top 10 most iconic moments in team history

John Carlson, Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Washington Capitals hockey is just around the corner! September is here and later this month the Caps will take the ice to officially begin training camp. At the tail end of September, the Caps will play their first preseason game. Next month it all counts.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Full 2021 NHL Preseason Schedule

It’s September and the weather around the DMV is already getting cooler for the fall. Believe it or not amid all the football hype there will be hockey this month. The Washington Capitals will play in six preseason games beginning on September 26 against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena.
NHL
chatsports.com

Washington Capitals: The Time Is Perfect To Play Some Prospects

Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images) Prospects. It’s one of the things hockey fans love to talk about. Besides the actual games that happen during the season seemingly things that passionate fans love to talk about are prospects and cap space. Two things that for the most part mean nothing until something actually happens.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Top 10 toughest players of all-time

The Washington Capitals have had their share of toughest players that would suit up. These guys were never afraid to fight, play through big hits, make the big hit, or play through pain. These guys are fearless in what they do and we should be grateful they are on our side.
NHL
chatsports.com

Washington Capitals: 3 Reasons This Team Can Win The Stanley Cup

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) We are very close to NHL action once again. Training camps open up across the league in just a couple of weeks. With that being a fact, big changes to most teams is unlikely at this point. Not to say it can’t or won’t happen. There are still some names out there that could be moved or want to be moved.
NHL
chatsports.com

Former Boston Bruins center Fred Stanfield dies at 77

Former Boston Bruins center Fred Stanfield, the mild-mannered sidekick to Bobby Orr on the high-scoring teams of the early 1970s, has died. He was 77. Stanfield died Monday and the Bruins announced his death Tuesday. A cause of death was not given. A native of Toronto, Stanfield played six seasons...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garnet Hathaway
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Brenden Dillon
Person
Nic Dowd
chatsports.com

Washington Capitals: Preseason game against Devils will be important

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Lost in all the football chaos is the return to hockey on the horizon. Soon enough, we will get our turn to full capacity arenas. Before that, however, we have to go through the preseason. For the Washington Capitals, they’ll play six games against three opponents but no opponent stands out more than the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
NBC Washington

Washington Capitals Announce 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets Are Now Available

Capitals announce 2021-22 single-game tickets now available originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Capitals fans are some of the loudest and proudest in the NHL, and now they can get ready to ‘Rock the Red’ for the upcoming season. On Friday, the Capitals announced single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Capitals’ Stanley Cup Window Remains Open… But Just Barely

The Washington Capitals head into training camp in Arlington, Virginia, this month following one of the quietest offseasons in recent memory. Washington’s biggest trade over the summer was acquiring goaltender Vitek Vanecek (“A week after losing Vitek Vanecek to Seattle, Capitals reacquire goalie from Kraken,” The Washington Post, July 28, 2021) from the Seattle Kraken just a week after he had been selected from the Caps by the club in the expansion draft. Other than that, the trade of defenseman Brenden Dillon (“Capitals trade defenseman Brenden Dillon to Jets for two second-round picks,” The Washington Post, July 26, 2021) to the Winnipeg Jets in a salary cap move was the team’s only other major transaction following the team’s first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins.
NHL
NHL

Washington Capitals 2021-22 National TV Broadcast Schedule

The Washington Capitals will have 13 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season, the National Hockey League announced today. The broadcast includes one game on ABC, three on ESPN, four on ESPN+/Hulu and five on TNT. Wednesday, Oct. 13 NY Rangers Capital One Arena 7:30 p.m. TNT. Tuesday, Oct. 19...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#Caps#The Metropolitan Division
chatsports.com

Red Wings sign Givani Smith to 2-year contract extension

Steve Yzerman’s offseason checklist is complete. It was announced early Tuesday that the Red Wings had signed RFA forward Givani Smith to a two-year contract extension. What remained unclear for several hours was how much that contract would be valued at. Our friends at CapFriendly leaked those details:. Givani Smith...
NHL
bleedinblue.com

St. Louis Blues: Top 3 Outcomes Of Signing Tyler Bozak

The St. Louis Blues made an interesting move on Tuesday, September 14. They ended up signing Tyler Bozak for at least one more season. The Blues signed Bozak to a one-year contract. It will pay him a base salary of $750,000 with the potential for bonuses that could equal $2 million when combined with his salary.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Top 3 players who will have biggest impact in 2021-22

I don’t need to tell you Washington Capitals hockey is around the corner because you already know. Alex Ovechkin will be in Chicago today and tomorrow as part of the NHL media tour. The rookies and prospects hit the ice on Saturday, the rest of the team gets their testing and physicals next Wednesday and then all systems go the next day as the team will open up training camp.
NHL
Washington Post

Jack Egers, who scored first game-winning goal for Washington Capitals, dies at 72

Jack Egers, an NHL forward who played for the Washington Capitals in their inaugural season and scored the first game-winning goal in team history, died Sept. 10 at a hospital in Woodstock, Ontario. He was 72. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said his son, Mark Egers. Nicknamed “Smokey” for a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Martin Fehérváry Faces Vital Year With Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals’ window of opportunity is closing. Alex Ovechkin turns 36 before the start of the season, the Eastern Conference is stacked with young talent, and head coach Peter Laviolette is under pressure to avoid a repeat of last year’s first-round exit. It’s clear, the Capitals need to get younger – and they should look no further than Slovakian defenceman Martin Fehérváry to do so.
NHL
chatsports.com

Coyotes 25 under 25: #16 Josh Doan

The 2021/22 season is fast approaching, so here at Five For Howling, we’re taking a look at this year’s Arizona Coyotes 25 best players under the age of 25. The Arizona Coyotes had three second-round picks at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and all three made the Coyotes top 25 under 25 this season, in pretty close proximity. So yesterday, we looked at Ilya Fedotov, and today we look at forward Josh Doan.
NHL
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

ROOT Sports' preseason, regular-season Kraken programming starting to take shape

Novice to expert hockey fans will have multiple Kraken-related programs to choose from on ROOT Sports Northwest once the NHL expansion team launches its preseason in coming weeks and its regular season next month. Multiple sources at the Mariners-owned regional sports network (RSN) said Tuesday, Sept. 14, that a “Kraken...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

146K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy