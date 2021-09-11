Washington Capitals: The Capitals Will Remain a Physical Force
The Washington Capitals are largely the same team that they were last season. However, if there is one thing that the Caps have lost, it’s some physicality on the back-end. With the departure of Zdeno Chara and Brenden Dillon it’s no secret that Peter Laviolette’s team lost two big bodies. Chara and Dillon ranked 2nd and 6th respectively on the Caps when it came to hits. Some have questioned if the Capitals will miss those two, as the team’s physicality has been a strength for years.starsandsticks.com
