LBPD Attends 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Veterans' Honor Park

The LBPD, along with other local first responders and community members, attended the Remembrance Ceremony for the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. The event included keynote speaker C. David Kramer who is a Warwick Township Resident, former U.S. Marine, former Warwick Township Supervisor and Founding Chairman of the Veterans' Honor Park of Lancaster County. The event was located at the Veterans' Honor Park and in addition to remembering the events of September 11th, also included recognition of local first responders who are serving our community. Included in that recognition was LBPD Detective Jevon Miller.