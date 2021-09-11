'Love & Marriage: Huntsville's Miss Wanda Doesn't Regret Calling Melody Holt a 'Sister Wife'

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" star Miss Wanda is messy. And she stands behind her messiness and shadiness in a recent episode of the show.

Melody Holt is upset with Miss Wanda for calling her a "sister wife," but Miss Wanda only doubled down on her flippant remark.

"Okay, sister-wife is someone that a man been messing around with another woman and the wife knew about it. And if she knew about it for so long, she becomes her sister," Miss Wanda says in her confessional.

Miss Wanda is the mother of LaTisha Scott.

"The man can make both of them as his wife. So yeah, she is a sister wife. Both of them -- they in this together. So yeah, I did say that. Sorry if I offended anybody, but hey, it is what it is," she continued. "And hey, I'm not gonna take it back because that's what I meant. I meant what I say. And that's all the time."

Melody also felt it was "messy" for Miss Wanda to call Arionne Curry, her ex-husband's former mistress, "beautiful" on Instagram.

"I seen Arionne on the thing so I knew it was her because of her last name and her name was all over TV everywhere. So when I was scrolling down, I happened to just see her name. And I popped up on it. I said, 'Is this the girl?' I just said, 'Oh girl, you're beautiful.' That was it. I just said she's beautiful," she explained.

Viewers agreed with Melody that it was messy. Melody's husband allegedly had an affair with Arionne before getting her pregnant. Not only did he cheat, he blamed Melody for his infidelity -- claiming she didn't know how to please him in the boudoir.

"For all the girls to come and say, 'Well, you're a friend of Mel. How can you tell Mel something when you were following Arionne?' When was I following Arionne cause I was scrolling through my page and say oh, I see this girl, 'You're beautiful?' "I was just giving her a compliment, and I kept on. Never thought anything else of it until two years later."