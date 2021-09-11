CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville's Miss Wanda Doesn't Regret Calling Melody Holt a 'Sister Wife'

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hokfN_0bt8bBdy00
Love & Marriage: Huntsville

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" star Miss Wanda is messy. And she stands behind her messiness and shadiness in a recent episode of the show.

Melody Holt is upset with Miss Wanda for calling her a "sister wife," but Miss Wanda only doubled down on her flippant remark.

"Okay, sister-wife is someone that a man been messing around with another woman and the wife knew about it. And if she knew about it for so long, she becomes her sister," Miss Wanda says in her confessional.

Miss Wanda is the mother of LaTisha Scott.

"The man can make both of them as his wife. So yeah, she is a sister wife. Both of them -- they in this together. So yeah, I did say that. Sorry if I offended anybody, but hey, it is what it is," she continued. "And hey, I'm not gonna take it back because that's what I meant. I meant what I say. And that's all the time."

Melody also felt it was "messy" for Miss Wanda to call Arionne Curry, her ex-husband's former mistress, "beautiful" on Instagram.

"I seen Arionne on the thing so I knew it was her because of her last name and her name was all over TV everywhere. So when I was scrolling down, I happened to just see her name. And I popped up on it. I said, 'Is this the girl?' I just said, 'Oh girl, you're beautiful.' That was it. I just said she's beautiful," she explained.

Viewers agreed with Melody that it was messy. Melody's husband allegedly had an affair with Arionne before getting her pregnant. Not only did he cheat, he blamed Melody for his infidelity -- claiming she didn't know how to please him in the boudoir.

"For all the girls to come and say, 'Well, you're a friend of Mel. How can you tell Mel something when you were following Arionne?' When was I following Arionne cause I was scrolling through my page and say oh, I see this girl, 'You're beautiful?' "I was just giving her a compliment, and I kept on. Never thought anything else of it until two years later."

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt is Asked if He Loves His Former Mistress Arionne Curry

Martell Holt and Melody Holt’s marriage fell apart due to infidelity. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt quickly became one of the most controversial people on the show. Fans watched the demise of his marriage play out since season one. And when he was asked why he cheated on Melody Holt for so many years, he said that Melody wasn’t pleasing him enough in the bedroom. For Martell, he wanted to be pleasured more “orally.” So he placed a lot of the blame on Melody. This of course led to him receiving a lot of backlash on social media. Even “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes wasn’t here for Martell’s perspective. She called him out multiple times during her interview with him on her YouTube channel.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Wife#Marriages
Amomama

Tim Reid AKA Ray from ‘Sister, Sister’ Has 2 Kids with Former Wife - Meet the Actor’s Ex Rita Reid & Their Children

Tim Reid, who starred as Ray in "Sister, Sister," has been married two times. He shares two kids with his former wife, Rita Reid. Meet the close-knit clan. Tim Reid is among those celebrities who adore a peaceful and quiet lifestyle. He has been in the industry for more than five decades but loves to keep his business away from the media and has done excellent with his career and personal life.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Instagram
Us Weekly

NeNe Leakes and Late Husband Gregg’s Photos With Their Brood: Family Album

Family first. While NeNe and Gregg Leakes’ relationship hasn’t been easy, the pair remained doting parents and grandparents to their expanding brood over the years. The couple originally tied the knot in 1997 before welcoming their son, Brentt Leakes, two years later. Following NeNe’s debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the duo’s relationship was on the rocks before splitting in 2011 after 14 years of marriage. They later reconciled less than two years later and eventually remarried.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Grimes's Son X Æ A-Xii Doesn't Call Her "Mom"

Grimes's sword and illuminated book-as-clutch may have stolen the show at the 2021 Met Gala — a tough task when she was also wearing a metal face mask and an Iris Van Herpen gown — but as behind-the-scenes clips from Vogue rolled out onto the internet, the singer's getting-ready routine is making big headlines, too. While she prepped for the gala, she explained that being a mom has changed her as an artist and that much like her unorthodox approach to music, she has an unconventional view on being a mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Gregg Leakes

No memorial events are currently scheduled. I’m so deeply sorry for your lost Praying for Strength and Y’all hold on to one another and Pray. My condolences to the leaves family ma y god bless you and your family. September 3, 2021. As the days and weeks pass, and as...
OBITUARIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Reveals Where She Stands with Traci Braxton Now

Tamar Braxton and Traci Braxton clashed on BFV. “Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton felt like the show really did a number on the family’s relationships with one another. In fact, fans of the show have seen the sisters clash a lot over the years. Before Tamar left the show after a suicide attempt, she wasn’t on the best terms with Traci Braxton.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

8K+
Followers
628
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy