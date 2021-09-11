James Hetfield Moved to Tears by Elton John’s Praise

Elton John has announced he recently suffered an injury in a fall, and has postponed numerous UK tour dates as he recovers. At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.

