CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

In pictures: A nation marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks

By Adam Jeffery, @ajefferyphoto, Amanda Macias, @amanda_m_macias
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 11, 2001, 19 militants affiliated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four commercial airliners with the purpose of carrying out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane slammed into the Pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The coordinated attacks killed thousands of people and injured scores more, making it the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. The devastating terror attacks propelled the nation into what would become its longest war.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Decatur Daily

Cal Thomas: The next terrorist attack

For 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. presidents have been saying their anti-terrorism policies have worked, as evidenced by no new attacks on America. While we should be grateful another attack hasn’t occurred, past performance is no guarantee of future success. Fanatics are nothing but patient, as we have seen in Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
Washington Times

Former presidents call for unity on 9/11 anniversary; Trump takes different path

Most of America’s former commanders-in-chief on Saturday joined President Biden in urging unity as the country remembers the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Former President Trump took a different tack, however. He commemorated the 20th anniversary of the attacks which killed 2,977 people by lambasting Mr. Biden and...
POTUS
New York Post

Biden’s disastrous handling of Afghanistan cast a cloud over this 9/11 anniversary

We didn’t want to talk about it on the day itself, but what a cloud President Joe Biden managed to cast over the 20th anniversary of 9/11. He’d clearly intended his Afghan pullout to allow a triumphant speech on the 20th anniversary of the world’s deadliest terrorist strike. But he was so determined to make political hay from ending America’s longest war as the country commemorated the attack that sparked it that he instead wrought a national humiliation.
POTUS
Washington Post

After 9/11, a rush of national unity. Then, quickly, more and new divisions.

On Monday, the leaders of Congress are to gather with colleagues at noon for a bipartisan ceremony marking the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It will be reminiscent of the gathering on the night of the attacks, when members of Congress, many holding small American flags, stood on the Capitol steps and spontaneously sang “God Bless America.” But so much has changed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Laura Bush
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
CBS News

Biden, Obama and Clinton mark 9/11 in New York with display of unity

Three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack with a display of unity. President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all gathered at...
POTUS
Telegraph

What if Al Gore had been president on 9/11?

It is the morning of September 11, 2001. President Al Gore is in the Oval Office meeting congressional leaders to discuss his plan to eliminate the national debt. His chief of staff enters the room: “the United States is under attack.”. What would President Gore do?. It’s one of the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Al Qaeda#Islamic#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#Bidens#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
WashingtonExaminer

George W. Bush's dreadful 9/11 speech

President Joe Biden was silent during Saturday's 9/11 commemoration events. So were former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Former President Donald Trump visited a New York City police precinct and fire station, where he made a few impromptu remarks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy