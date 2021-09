If you're trying to launch a business or borrow money for another purpose, you might be able to get a leg up from an unexpected source: Your life insurance policy. The way it works is called a collateral assignment. The arrangement "is a lien, in essence, against the proceeds of an insurance policy,” says Michael E. Gray, Jr., owner of MEG Financial in Pensacola, FL. If the borrower dies before the loan is paid off, the lender gets first dibs on the death benefit to pay off the outstanding loan balance, and any remaining death benefit goes to the policy’s other beneficiaries.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 DAYS AGO