Donna Marie Webb Lewallen, age 63 of Clarkesville, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Born in Rabun County on September 24, 1957, Mrs. Lewallen was the daughter of the late Barney Webb and Gladys Alexander Webb. Mrs. Lewallen was employed with Piedmont Automotive and she was a member of Joy Baptist Church. In addition to her father, Mrs. Lewallen is preceded in death by brother Ricky Webb.