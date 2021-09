"If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room," was a piece of advice I was once given. Indeed, it is a good piece of advice – it promotes the notion of individual betterment in the sense that if you’re indeed the smartest or most knowledgeable person in the room, there’s less of a chance to learn something of value from the others around you than the alternative situation. That is, not being the smartest or most knowledgeable person in the room ensures that there’s someone there from whom you can learn something of value.

