The Traveler's Guide to Picking a Hotel in Miami

Whether you're visiting Miami for the first time or fifth, or you're a local who knows the city like the back of their hand, we can assure you that there are some must-see places for you to check out for the best food, dessert, snacks, and drinks in town. Miami is a treat if you are a food lover with everything from local delicacies to exotic treats and all the junk and street food you can get your hands on.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO