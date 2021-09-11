CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Community Health Center Announces New Leadership Roles As Organization Plans Future Growth

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Cuttler named Chief Operating Officer. Derrick Murry named Chief Business Development Officer. Syracuse, NY, September 10, 2021 – Syracuse Community Health Center (SCHC), a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving the Greater Syracuse area, today announced new leadership roles for the organization as it plans for future growth. SCHC has appointed Keith Cuttler as Chief Operating Officer and Derrick Murry was named Chief Business Development Officer. Mr. Cuttler will provide SCHC with operational leadership, management and ensure all procedures and systems are in place for effective growth. Mr. Murry will focus on building partnerships and expanding outreach programs in the community.

City
