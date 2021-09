At the end of the miracle Games, there was one more miracle medal for Great Britain – even if it wasn’t the colour the men’s wheelchair basketball team were targeting.For the sixth straight Paralympics they played for bronze and for the fourth time they won it, with a 68-58 victory against Spain on the final day in Tokyo.Considering they’re also the reigning world champions, this might appear an underwhelming result akin to another pair of socks at the bottom of a Christmas stocking.But after the tumultuous build-up to the Games, which saw their head coach test positive for Covid just...

BASKETBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO