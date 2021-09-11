FHP: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Lake City

Logo (Florida Highway Patrol)

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old man was killed after crashing head-on with a tractor-trailer early Saturday.

Just after 5 a.m., troopers say the Lake City man was driving north in the southbound lane of US-441 when he collided with a semi.

FHP says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 31-year-old Lake City woman, was not injured in the crash.

