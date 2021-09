PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – AHN is taking care of patients from across the country as hospitals reach capacity in other states. This comes as West Virginia’s most recent numbers reached a record of almost 900 people hospitalized with COVID-19. On July 4, that number was 52. AHN says they are constantly hearing from hospitals all over the country. It has a delicate balance of helping them and still meeting the needs of our region. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave a morbid view on the situation. “A lot more people are going to die,” he said during a briefing Wednesday. “If you have chosen...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO