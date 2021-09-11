CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Alex Caceres vs. Seungwoo Choi added to October UFC Fight Night event

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxDW3_0bt8XW0900

Alex Caceres vs. Seungwoo Choi is the latest addition to a UFC Fight Night event in October.

MMA Junkie on Saturday verified with multiple people close to the situation that Caceres (18-12 MMA, 13-10 UFC) and Choi (10-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) have agreed to face off in a featherweight scrap this fall following an initial report from ESPN. The person requested anonymity because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

UFC Fight Night on Oct. 23 does not have an announced location or venue, but is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Broadcast plans haven’t been revealed.

Caceres, 33, is in the midst of a four-fight unbeaten streak. He’s been shooting for a top-15 opponent at 145 pounds, but “Bruce Leeroy” has always been willing to take on all comers during an octagon tenure which dates back to his March 2011 debut.

He’ll get a tough test in streaking South Korean Choi, who has won his past three UFC fights including a vicious 97-second knockout of Julian Erosa at UFC on ESPN 25 in June.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup on Oct. 23 now includes:

  • Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori
  • Seungwoo Choi vs. Alex Caceres
  • Randa Markos vs. Livinha Souza
  • Daniel Lacerda vs. Jeff Molina
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Mason Jones vs. Alan Patrick
  • Dwight Grant vs. Gabe Green
  • Kris Moutinho vs. Aaron Phillips
  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Gallery

Alex Caceres def. Steven Peterson at UFC on ESPN 4: Best photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBa4W_0bt8XW0900

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Peterson
Person
Alex Caceres
Person
Alan Patrick
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Anderson Silva Wife Beach Swimsuit Photos Leak

Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is living high after his most recent victory against ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz. Recently on Instagram, Silva’s wife, Dayane Sillva took to social media via Instagram to showcase these smoky, sultry and seductively beach photos. You can view them below. Anderson Silva recently accused his opponent of drug use.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Accusation

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Tito Ortiz reacts to Anderson Silva’s gift for his girlfriend

Tito Ortiz thanked his fellow UFC legend Anderson Silva for his touching gesture after their recent boxing match. On Saturday, former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva went head-to-head inside the ring. The match didn’t last long as the Brazilian stunned “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” in the very first round and was declared winner via KO.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Mma#The Ufc Apex#South Korean#Espn 25
Wrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Surprising Megan Fox Video

The more I look at Hollywood, boxing, and UFC, the more I see shades of professional wrestling just by the way that all of this stuff plays out. In a recent video gone viral, Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were going at it at the VMAs. No, you really can not make this stuff up. One onlooker (albeit from his home) was Jorge Masvidal who wants to see this as a match ASAP.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Colby Covington Boyfriend Rumor

Jorge Masvidal is currently one of the top UFC stars but is also one of the most outspoken and controversial ones to boot. Jake Paul also recently leaked a bad series of Jorge Masvidal texts. Colby Covington is a huge fan of Conor McGregor and does not like Dustin Poirier,...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre says Anderson Silva’s boxing success is ‘very, very inspiring’

Count Georges St-Pierre among those who have been both stunned and impressed by Anderson Silva’s late-career swerve into the boxing world. Silva shocked the combat sports world when he upset former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. back in June, winning a one-sided bout against Chávez Jr. at the age of 46. The match marked Silva’s return to the boxing ring after 16 years away and served as a moment of celebration for many in the MMA community following the disappointing stretch that saw Silva lose seven of his last nine UFC fights to close out his legendary MMA career. And St-Pierre can’t help but be inspired by the feats of his fellow octagon legend.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?

UFC President Dana White could well have to pull out the bout between Kiwi lightweight star Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas next weekend as the Hooker is still waiting on his visa to enter the US. The number eight ranked 155-pounder has been insisting about fighting on this card despite not stepping foot into the octagon since his TKO loss to Michael Chandler in January, the longest break between fights since he’s been in the UFC.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Sabotages’ Gervonta Davis Fight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has seemingly ruined a huge boxing contest. A bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had been on the cards and the potential fight could have come to fruition. After Garcia’s stoppage of Luke Campbell on Jan. 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, he not only called out Davis but promised to knock him out inside two rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Fight Details Confirmed

Boxing’s biggest star, and in the eyes of many, the current pound for pound best fighter in the world, Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez’ next fight has now being confirmed. He will take on the highly skilled world champion Caleb Plant next up. Here is the date and venue:. As expected, even...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford guaranteed $6M+, Porter $4M+ for Nov.20th fight

By Allan Fox: WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will be getting $6 million+ guaranteed, and challenger Shawn Porter $4 million for their fight on November 20th at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The money is going to be excellent for both fighters for their clash on ESPN+ pay-per-view. One...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy