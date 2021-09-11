Alex Caceres vs. Seungwoo Choi added to October UFC Fight Night event

Alex Caceres vs. Seungwoo Choi is the latest addition to a UFC Fight Night event in October.

MMA Junkie on Saturday verified with multiple people close to the situation that Caceres (18-12 MMA, 13-10 UFC) and Choi (10-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) have agreed to face off in a featherweight scrap this fall following an initial report from ESPN. The person requested anonymity because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

UFC Fight Night on Oct. 23 does not have an announced location or venue, but is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Broadcast plans haven’t been revealed.

Caceres, 33, is in the midst of a four-fight unbeaten streak. He’s been shooting for a top-15 opponent at 145 pounds, but “Bruce Leeroy” has always been willing to take on all comers during an octagon tenure which dates back to his March 2011 debut.

He’ll get a tough test in streaking South Korean Choi, who has won his past three UFC fights including a vicious 97-second knockout of Julian Erosa at UFC on ESPN 25 in June.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup on Oct. 23 now includes:

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Seungwoo Choi vs. Alex Caceres

Randa Markos vs. Livinha Souza

Daniel Lacerda vs. Jeff Molina

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Mason Jones vs. Alan Patrick

Dwight Grant vs. Gabe Green

Kris Moutinho vs. Aaron Phillips

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

