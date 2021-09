After what could've been described a "worst-case scenario" start for Pitt, the Panthers road the hot hand of quarterback Kenny Pickett for a 41-34 road-win over Tennessee. Pickett completed 24-of-34 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown and ran for another in a game where picked apart Tennessee's defense. Tennessee jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Pitt was unable to get the running game going and suffered from bad field position. After being dominated in the first quarter, Pitt's offense flipped the switch in the second quarter by outscoring Tennessee 27-10 in the second quarter with two touchdowns passes by Pickett, a touchdown run by Vincent Davis, and two field goals by Sam Scarton. Tennessee would cut the Pitt lead to 27-19 when backup quarterback Hendon Hooker connected with Jimmy Calloway on a 44-yard touchdown pass.

