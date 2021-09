​​​​Biden to unveil new strategy to stop virus spread. Months after proclaiming the U.S. was on the verge of independence from the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Thursday on how he plans to combat the spread of the delta variant. The speech, which will include a "six-pronged strategy" focused on containing the variant and boosting vaccination rates in hesitant corners of the country, is a tacit acknowledgement that efforts have so far fallen short of Biden's campaign promise to bring the pandemic under control. At least 75% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. But tens of millions of Americans remain unvaccinated. More Americans also appear to be unclear about the administration's path forward. A July Gallup poll found for the first time Americans have not been more positive than negative about Biden's communication on the virus since he was a presidential candidate.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO