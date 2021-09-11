Joseph Altuzarra's Return To NYFW Has A Special Meaning
In 2017, American designer Joseph Altuzarra announced that he would no longer show during New York Fashion Week and, instead, moved his ready-to-wear presentations to Paris. Now, in 2021, the designer is poised to return to the Big Apple. To give fashion enthusiasts an insight into Altuzarra’s New York Fashion Week return, IMG organized a special panel as part of NYFW: The Talks. (NYFW: The Talks is a series of in-depth conversations with designers, artists, athletes, and industry leaders presented by BMW, the official automotive partner for NYFW this season.) Altuzarra’s panel took place on Sept. 9 at Tribeca’s Spring Studios. The chat offered a peek into the designer’s years-long love affair with NYC, as well as his outlook on the rise of feel-good fashion in America.www.thezoereport.com
