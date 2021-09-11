CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Joseph Altuzarra's Return To NYFW Has A Special Meaning

thezoereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, American designer Joseph Altuzarra announced that he would no longer show during New York Fashion Week and, instead, moved his ready-to-wear presentations to Paris. Now, in 2021, the designer is poised to return to the Big Apple. To give fashion enthusiasts an insight into Altuzarra’s New York Fashion Week return, IMG organized a special panel as part of NYFW: The Talks. (NYFW: The Talks is a series of in-depth conversations with designers, artists, athletes, and industry leaders presented by BMW, the official automotive partner for NYFW this season.) Altuzarra’s panel took place on Sept. 9 at Tribeca’s Spring Studios. The chat offered a peek into the designer’s years-long love affair with NYC, as well as his outlook on the rise of feel-good fashion in America.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces. The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.More from WWDPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at SelfridgesFront Row at Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2019Inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Houses#American#The Big Apple#Img#Spring Studios#Bdg#Fashion Tiffany#Nyc#Nyfw Com#Tzr
POPSUGAR

I Need a Telescope to See All the "Celestial Crystals" on Anok Yai's Met Gala Gown

The 2019 Met Gala's "Camp" theme still had a prominent influence on many of this year's attendees, but many of those who understood the 2021 Met Gala's "In America" assignment took inspiration from some of history's most influential stars. Much like Yara Shahidi showing up in a head-to-toe Dior outfit inspired by Josephine Baker, model Anok Yai also gave a nod to the 1920s entertainer and civil rights activist. Channeling pique "Old Hollywood" glam, Anok posed on the Costume Institute steps in a figure-hugging Oscar de La Renta dress from the Spring 2022 collection. While Anok and Yara's outfits couldn't have been more different, both paid an honorable tribute to the Jazz Age star.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CBS Minnesota

Who Decides What Is Fashionable?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the week of the Met Gala in New York and it’s Fashion Week Minnesota, a week full of local runway shows. So the timing led to this Good Question: Who decides what is fashionable? From the runways of New York to the sidewalks of Minneapolis, fashion is expressed in many ways. Not only does fashion make you look a certain way, it can make you feel a certain way too. Keiona Cook is a Minneapolis designer working hard to make her Friday runway debut during Fashion Week Minnesota. “When I design garments, I design garments to make you feel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vanity Fair

NYFW Is Back: Here’s What V.F. Editors Will Be Wearing

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New York Fashion Week kicks off this week. For the first time since February 2020, in-person shows are back and we couldn’t be more excited. This year’s NYFW schedule is jam-packed with shows anchored by quintessential American designers including Altuzarra, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Markarian, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, and Victor Glemaud, mixed in with a host of presentations from new names. While we’re making our rounds throughout New York City, it’s important that we dress the part. Read ahead to see what Vanity Fair editors will be wearing to celebrate NYFW’s triumphant return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

New York Fashion Week’s Biggest Trend Is A Trip — Literally

In 2018, Michael Pollan’s book How To Change Your Mind topped the New York Times best-seller list, chronicling the author’s experience micro-dosing LSD. He certainly wasn’t the first creative to turn to psychedelics as a source of inspiration, but he found himself at the forefront of a cultural shift in interest around such substances. This season, New York Fashion Week has followed suit, bringing it into the creative spotlight yet again, lightheartedly incorporating tie-dye and even fungi into their Spring/Summer 2022 designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Tory Burch Brings Easy Elegance For Spring

Take a look at Tory Burch’s colorful Spring/Summer 2022 collection and you wouldn’t exactly consider it to be sportswear. Today, that’s a word often reserved for spandex separates or cozy sweats. But, this season, Burch turned to Claire McCardell, an American fashion designer during the ‘40s and ‘50s, who helped to pioneer this more comfortable aesthetic, as a source of inspiration.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

These Were Hands Down The Best 2021 Met Gala Looks

After a postponement and even confusion over if the Met Gala would ever return, the day has finally come. The fashion industry’s equivalent of the Super Bowl is back — and happening in two parts. The first gala aka the red carpet you all know and love takes place tonight on Sept. 13, 2021, and the second part, an exhibition, will occur on May 5, 2022. With early celebrity arrivals like Ilana Glazer and Emma Chamberlain setting the bar high for the rest of the attendees, the best 2021 Met Gala’s fashion looks will have you wanting to blow up the group chat with photos immediately. Keke Palmer arrived in a shimmering, long-sleeve gown while on the opposite end of the spectrum, Glazer opted for a playful feathered dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

How To Dress Like A NYFW Steet Style Star

Though the fashion set did their best to celebrate NYFW at home over the last year and a half — kitchen photoshoots, mirror selfies, and their personal sidewalk as the streets included — it, of course, wasn’t the same experience the industry has become accustomed to for (many) decades. Besides missing out on seeing clothes move on the runway, street style was gone — and with it, a source of inspiration for many fans, both in the industry and outside of it. Luckily, in-person fashion month has resumed and hopefully has your creative juices flowing once again. Here’s even more exciting news: The best New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style is available to shop.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: French Shoe Brand Nodaleto Collaborates With Marc Jacobs’ Heaven Line

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — French shoe brand Nodaleto is teaming up with Marc Jacobs’ streetwear line Heaven on a capsule collection of ’90s-inspired shoes and boots that will go on sale on Sept. 20. The launch marks the two-and-a-half-year-old brand’s first collaboration with a ready-to-wear label, and was teased on Friday with a cheeky image of the shoes glimpsed through the gap at the bottom of a toilet door, as part of a campaign by photographer Hugo Comte shot in a French high school.More from WWDGetting Ready for the Met With SNL's Chloe FinemanAllyson Felix Gets Ready...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

NYFW: The Expectation vs. The Reality

New York Fashion Week spring 2022 is officially in the books, the first in-person season to take place since February 2020 before the pandemic turned the world upside down. The calendar was jam packed. While the official NYFW schedule was technically shortened by a few days (a rare joint effort by the CFDA and IMG), designers and brands managed to fill the space. Some stayed digital (and others were noticeably absent, like Rag & Bone and Zero + Maria Cornejo). But many returned to the in-person runway show. Now that it’s done, the question must be asked: Was it worth it? It was,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Sergio Hudson Urges A Return To Glamour At NYFW With His Latest Collection

Drop the sweatpants, and pick up some sparkle. Sergio Hudson channeled his love for Rock & Roll during his FW21 runway show. World-famous percussionist, Sheila E, opened the show performing her record “The Glamorous Life” followed by a phenomenal drum solo. The energetic performance was the perfect segway into the vibrant runway for Sergio’s latest collection, ‘Return To Glamour’.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

9 Met Gala Manicures That Are Surprisingly Easy to Recreate At Home

You didn’t even have to turn on E! News to find out that celebrities brought their fashion and beauty A-game to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13 — the proof was all over social media. Stars flocked to the highly anticipated red carpet in droves, dressed to the nines in their finest designer wares to complement this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

11 Indie Jewelry Designers On What Helped Their Brand Take Off

One DM from Bella Hadid, a stylist’s urgent request for a Lizzo music video, running into a stranger at the grocery store wearing your designs — these are all the kinds of unique career-altering occurrences that can change everything for designers. Of course, it doesn’t happen overnight. But for many indie jewelry designers, there are a few pivotal moments like the ones mentioned that signal positive change is on the horizon; that hard work is about to pay off.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Prada to Stage Simultaneous Shows in Milan and Shanghai

Click here to read the full article. PARALLEL CATWALKS: This September Prada is not only returning to the physical format, but it’s also doubling up the show experience. The luxury brand will unveil its spring 2022 women’s collection, designed by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, with two live runway shows that will happen simultaneously in Milan and Shanghai on Sept. 24 at 3 and 9 p.m. local time, respectively. More from WWDMonogram From Sea Couture Fall 202144 Label Group Men's Spring 2022Jil Sander Men's Spring 2022 Named “Synchronic Views,” the format will actually combine the physical and digital experience....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

LoveShackFancy World Comes to Life in Garden Party

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — LoveShackFancy has sprung to life. The vintage-inspired uber-feminine lifestyle brand, known for its pastel-colored dresses, lacy frocks and flowing gowns, hosted a garden party Wednesday at Ladurée, the Parisian-style restaurant in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, marking the company’s first formal presentation at New York Fashion Week. Masks were replaced with beekeeper-like hats. But some reminders of pre-pandemic times made their way into the densely packed space, such as cheek kisses and models dancing in close quarters to the likes of Madonna and the B-52s. More from WWDMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy