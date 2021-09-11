CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Rockets planning to bring back Dante Exum?

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

At the moment, the Houston Rockets don’t have an open roster spot ahead of training camp for the 2021-22 NBA season. That doesn’t mean they will not make a transaction to create one, though.

Several clues late in the week seemed to point to a potential reunion between the Rockets and Dante Exum, who was on Houston’s roster last season as part of the blockbuster January 2021 trade of James Harden. However, he never actually played in a game due to a calf injury.

First, social media photos appeared to show Exum with other Houston players as part of the team’s recent trip to The Bahamas for workouts. Then, Felix Von Hofe — a former professional basketball player in Australia and current media member — tweeted that Exum plans to sign with the Rockets “in the next few days.” Exum is from Australia and played for Australia’s team this offseason in the Olympics, so it’s entirely possible that news on his future could break from there.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Exum was the No. 5 pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He was a dynamic perimeter defender over his years in Utah and Cleveland, and at 26 years old, he’s still young enough where that talent could carry over to a stint with the Rockets. Exum’s recent performance at the Olympics was well received and may have helped convince NBA teams his health issues are in the past.

Financial terms of the potential agreement are not clear. However, based on Exum’s lack of health and playing time in the 2020-21 season, it would be a surprise if there was much guaranteed money, if any.

