Disney's Live-Action “The Little Mermaid” Gets Memorial Day 2023 Release Date

By De Elizabet h
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 6 days ago
It’s official: Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid finally has a release date. Fans of the classic fairy tale can expect to go under the sea with Ariel and co. on May 26, 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and also includes the likes of Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy, and Jonah Hauer-King, joins a list of mysterious future projects that Disney recently announced as part of their 2023 and 2024 lineup. THR reports that the studio is also planning four upcoming Marvel movies for 2024, along with two mysterious Pixar films that calendar year.

www.teenvogue.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
