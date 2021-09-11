CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Does Malignant Have an End-Credits Scene?

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by James Wan, ‘Malignant’ is a horror film that takes its time to get going. But when it finally does, it’s a feast for any horror fans. The story revolves around Madison (Annabelle Wallis), a young woman who starts having visions of other people dying. She soon realizes that this is not a part of her imagination. She is actually witnessing the murders in real-time. The discoveries she makes point her to her past, much of which she has forgotten.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

When Does ‘Malignant’ Drop on HBO Max?

Are you ready for a fun fact? Of the $2.210 billion in movie ticket sales generated at the domestic box office in 2021, 20.83% ($460 million) belongs to Warner Bros. That’s good for second place among the 10 highest-grossing studios in the U.S. this year. Not bad for a company that was accused of abandoning movie theaters when it announced its plans for same-day streaming releases back in December.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Review: Malignant is Saved by an Outlandish Third Act Twist

Did you know the tagline of the ‘Malignant’ poster reads “A New Vision of Terror”? Well, let’s just say this latest film from James Wan presents us something out of the ordinary and even saves most of the film’s shortcomings (more on that later) from an outright disaster. It’s just that getting to the out-of-ordinary moments requires some patience. And those moments in question happens to be during the go-for-broke third act, which I wouldn’t want to spoil for you here. All I can say is, it is bats*** crazy, bloody-as-hell violent and gory that Wan clearly has a field day embracing the outlandish storyline, which he cooked up with his wife Ingrid Bisu (2018’s ‘The Nun’ and this year’s ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’) and Akela Cooper (TV’s ‘Grimm’, ‘American Horror Story’).
MOVIES
HBO Watch

How To Watch “MALIGNANT” on HBO Max!

James Wan. You’ve heard of him, right? He is an Australian film director, screenwriter, producer, and comic book writer. He has primarily worked in the horror genre as the co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchises and the creator of The Conjuring Universe. Outside of horror, Wan directed Furious 7 (2015), the seventh installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, and the DC Extended Universe superhero film Aquaman (2018). He was also a producer on 2021’s Mortal Kombat. He has returned to the horror genre with his latest called MALIGNANT. It is the latest WarnerMedia Same-Day Premiere. The movie opened in available cinemas on Friday, September 10, 2021 and was uploaded to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the ad-free option of the streaming service. It runs through October 11, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

7 Horror Movies Like Malignant You Must See

Directed by James Wan, ‘Malignant’ is a horror film about a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), whose abusive husband and unborn child die during what seems like a violent break-in. But she soon starts having vivid visions of people being brutally murdered and realizes that she is actually watching these deaths in real-time. Madison subsequently sets out on a perilous path to find more about her forgotten past, which might be linked to the murders. If you loved ‘Malignant,’ then we have the perfect list of recommendations of films you might like. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Malignant’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thecinemaholic.com

Is Malignant in The Conjuring Universe? Are They Related?

In ‘Malignant,’ filmmaker James Wan tells the story of a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who survives what seems like a violent break-in incident, but her abusive husband and unborn child are killed. She starts having these vivid visions of blood and death and later realizes that she is actually watching her parasitic twin Gabriel murdering people using her body. Wan is one of the most prominent horror filmmakers of all time and has started several sprawling franchises. One of them is ‘The Conjuring’ universe. If the horror and seemingly supernatural elements of ‘Malignant’ have made you wonder whether it is part of ‘The Conjuring’ universe, this is what you need to know.
MOVIES
Mega 99.3

‘Malignant’s Bonkers Ending Will Go Down in Horror History

The following post contains SPOILERS for Malignant. Do not read further until you’ve seen the movie or you’ve made peace with the fact that this article will discuss one of the most insane twists in horror history. For a movie from one of the biggest names in horror, Malignant has...
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: In James Wan's 'Malignant,' the end sort of justifies its means

Can a movie that's deficient in just about every way be redeemed by an original twist? In the case of "Malignant," the answer is ... sort of. Directed by James Wan (who has bona fides in both horror — "Saw," the "Conjuring" and "Insidious" franchises — and blockbusters — "Aquaman," "Furious 7"), the action kicks off with staff at a dubious hospital in an obvious CGI setting dealing with a murderous patient's rampage. "Time to cut out the cancer," says one doctor in what sounds like a stab at a tagline.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Malignant Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for Malignant. In director James Wan’s first horror movie in five years, Malignant, pregnant heroine Madison (Annabelle Wallis) is traumatized early on when her abusive husband (Jake Abel) is slaughtered in their Seattle home by a vicious yet ill-defined killer lurking in the shadows. Madison is further devastated when she learns that she’s lost her baby in the attack—apparently the fourth pregnancy that she has been unable to carry to term, with the earlier ones being three miscarriages.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maddie Hasson
Person
James Wan
Person
Annabelle Wallis
/Film

Malignant Ending Explained: Let's Break Down That Bonkers Conclusion

James Wan, the mind behind "Saw," "Insidious," "The Conjuring" and, more recently, "Aquaman," made his glorious return to the world of horror over the weekend with "Malignant." The director hadn't made a horror movie since 2016's "The Conjuring 2," so this was no small thing. After all, it's pretty fair to say Wan may well be our most prominent modern master of horror. That being said, he did not make another friendly franchise play here. As those who have witnessed "Malignant" know, this thing is absolutely bananas – and the third act is one of the most memorable from a mainstream movie in recent memory. As such, there is much to discuss. So, let's dig in, shall we?
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Sydney Park Stars In Thrilling 'There's Someone Inside Your House' Trailer

Sydney Park is starring in the just released trailer for her upcoming Netflix film There’s Someone Inside Your House. The 23-year-old actress stars alongside Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar and Markian Tarasiuk. There’s Someone Inside Your House...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage First Reactions Have Fans Hyped for a Mysterious End-Credits Scene

The first reactions to Marvel and Sony's highly anticipated comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage are now in, so was it worth the wait? Well, yes it sounds like it may well have been, with early reviews praising director Andy Serkis' no-nonsense, full-throttle approach to the character, as well as teasing a post-credits scene that is sure to have audiences jumping to their feet in celebration.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi credits scenes explained

The MCU has a new hero as Shang-Chi has made his debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – and he could prove vital to the future if the credits scenes are anything to go by. Starring Simu Liu as the titular character, the movie sees Shang-Chi...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conjoined Twins#Simion Research
mxdwn.com

What the ‘Shang-Chi’ End Credit Scenes Point to in the MCU’s Future

Marvel’s newest hero was introduced to the world last night as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters. This film takes fans into Marvel’s Phase Four, following up on Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Endgame and after Spider-Man: Far from Home. This is the first stand-alone film introducing a brand new character since Captain Marvel in 2019.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Xialing Actress On Post-Credits Scene & MCU Future

Xu Xialing actress Meng’er Zhang opened up about her post-credits scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as her future in the MCU. Spoilers ahead for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy