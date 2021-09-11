CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sign up for Xfinity internet and get up to $300 on a Visa Prepaid Card

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVi0k_0bt8VqFJ00
Get Xfinity internet this month and treat yourself with a chance to get up to $300 on a Visa Prepaid Card. Getty/Hispanolistic

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to home internet, you've likely heard of Xfinity. The brand touts lightning-fast internet that provides coverage in event the most isolated areas. If you're curious to try it for yourself, the brand is giving newcomers up to $300 in Visa gift cards for signing up.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Throughout September, Xfinity is offering Visa Prepaid Cards up to $300 for those signing up for a new internet plan. The amount on cards depends on your location and the type of plan you choose: If you're in the western division , you can get a card with up to $100 on it through Sunday, September 26 . If you're in the northeastern division , signing up for Xfinity can get you up to $150 on a Visa card. Those living in the central division who sign up for Xfinity internet can get a Visa card with up to $300 on it. Both the central and northeastern division offers run through Tuesday, September 21 . All purchases also come with a free Flex 4K streaming box.

Download speeds for internet packages start at up to 200 megabits per second of bandwidth, which starts at $29.99 per month. Xfinity claims that package has enough bandwidth for online multiplayer gaming, media streaming on multiple devices and downloading large files. The strongest bandwidth package is 2,000 mbps starting at $299.95 per month, which the company says it can handle unlimited wireless devices.

Shop Xfinity internet deals

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Sign up for Xfinity internet and get up to $300 on a Visa Prepaid Card

Comments / 1

Related
BoardingArea

Get $25 when you sign up for the no-fee Neo Mastercard

Neo Financial is a digital-first alternative in Canada that offer a cashback credit card through an integrated app. Neo Mastercard is a no annual fee credit card with guaranteed 1% cashback on all spend, and a potential to earn 4-6% cashback from everyday spend with partners. What I personally like is the ability to browse rewards in the app before applying for the card – simply download the app to see offers nearby.
CREDITS & LOANS
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
kldjfb.xyz

An Indigenous TikTok user in the Amazon posted a video of herself eating beetle larva. Now she has 6 million followers.

TATUYO INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY, Brazil - In the middle of the Amazon forest, along the banks of the Rio Negro, a young woman in face paint was bored. The coronavirus pandemic had cut off the flow of visitors, further isolating this Indigenous village, accessible only by boat. So Cunhaporanga Tatuyo, 22, was passing her days, phone in hand, trying to learn the ways of TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Internet#Getty Hispanolistic#Reviewed#Visa Prepaid Cards#Instagram
komando.com

Google just banned 8 dangerous apps – Check your phone right now!

The pandemic has caused financial hardships across the globe, and people are seeking to supplement their income. People on the fence about investing are treading into the stock market for the first time, while others are following the cryptocurrency hype caused by social media and public figures. You must be...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

T-Mobile's new 'Forever Upgrade' program for the iPhone 13 isn't really forever

On the evening following Apple's iPhone 13 announcement, T-Mobile unveils its Forever Upgrade program. This means that anyone who purchases any new iPhone 13 model with or without a trade-in is [loosely] guaranteed [up to] an $800 trade-in credit every time you turn in that iPhone for a new one. This sounds enticing enough, but there are a few significant caveats.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile finally sets a firm shutdown date for its own 3G network

The day some of you might have been dreading for a while is coming relatively soon, although not quite as soon as previously reported. Instead of shutting down its legacy 3G network on October 1 of this year or April 1, 2022, T-Mobile now plans to pull the plug at the beginning of July next year, giving impacted customers just a little more time to prepare for the future "adjustment."
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Here's when your Samsung phone will get Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has started to roll out the One UI 4 update based on Android 12. The beta build is now available for the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S., Korea, India, UK, Germany, Poland, and China, and gives us an early look at all the new features coming to Samsung's phones later this year.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
bigeasymagazine.com

9 Best Apps for Android Users

The popularity of Android devices is increasing by the day. With professional-grade cameras, long battery life, and great internet plan like those on Optimum packages, they have the ability to have our lives faster, easier, and better. There are millions of Android apps out there, some require internet connectivity while...
CELL PHONES
CreditCards.com

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 20 billing cycles. After that, a variable APR currently 14.49% - 24.49%. Great offer from U.S. Bank, a 2021 World's Most Ethical Company® - Ethisphere Institute, February 2021. No Annual Fee*. Flexibility to choose a payment due date that fits your...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

This 1 Trap Could Cost You a Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus

There's a surprising reason you could miss a credit card bonus. There are features people tend to look for when applying for new credit cards. These include generous rewards programs, great customer service, and sign-up bonuses. A sign-up bonus credit card gives you cash or reward points for hitting a...
CREDITS & LOANS
Ghacks Technology News

NordVPN vs. Private Internet Access Comparison

NordVPN and Private Internet Access (PIA) are two popular VPN services. If you are looking for a new VPN provider to subscribe to, you may wonder which of the two comes out at the top. In this comparison, we will compare the two VPN services in detail to provide you...
INTERNET
98.3 The KEY

Get Vaxxed in Pasco this Monday and Get a Free $50 VISA Gift Card

Here's a little incentive if you've been thinking about getting vaccinated, or maybe you're required to be vaccinated. How about a $50 Visa gift card? Hey, it's $50 in free money to spend as you choose! If you'll get vaccinated at Columbia Basin College this coming Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you're one of the first 100 people to do so, they will hand you a $50 Visa gift card. You will receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, whichever is available. You'll need to go to the T building at 2600 North 20th Avenue in Pasco. That's right there on the Columbia Basin College Pasco campus. For more details click HERE.
PASCO, WA
Android Headlines

Must-Have Android Apps For Your Smartphone

There are thousands of mobile apps available for your Android device. But which of these apps do you need?. No one has the time to scroll through thousands of Android apps to see what they can use. So in this article, we will share with you some of the must-have Androids apps you need on your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Hundreds of T-Mobile stores will be able to fix phones soon

T-Mobile announced that 500 of its retail stores would start offering repair services starting on November 1st. The company says technicians will provide same-day fixes using manufacturer-approved parts to customers who subscribe to its Protection<360> service, which also includes device replacement in case of loss or theft. T-Mobile is also...
RETAIL
seabrooktx.gov

Sign Up for Updates

As #TSNicholas moves north, remember to sign up for Seabrook Alerts at www.seabrooktx.gov/alerts. We will push out priority notifications as necessary and provide daily recaps via voice mail, email and text messages. All alerts will also be posted to www.seabrooktx.gov/nicholas and posted to Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor.
ENVIRONMENT
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

247K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy