For years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the crypto-community have been at odds over the issue of “regulatory clarity.” To many, the ongoing SEC v. Ripple Labs lawsuit has exposed the incoherence of the SEC’s concept of “clarity.” Meanwhile, Coinbase, one of the world’s largest crypto-exchanges, might also suffer a similar fate after a Wells Notice was served by the agency.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO